ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Witness Details Chaotic Scene Of Off-Duty Deputy’s Gunfight With Domestic Violence Suspect Near Auburn

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c22fx_0fs1ekRk00

AUBURN (CBS13) — A person was shot by an off-duty Placer County sheriff’s deputy after he responded to a domestic violence call on Griffin Way near Auburn.

During the exchange of gunfire, the deputy was not hit but the male involved in the domestic disturbance was shot. His condition is unknown.

When asked what the protocol is for off-duty deputies responding to any kind of call, the sheriff’s office said deputies are deputies 24/7.

Neighbors on Griffin Way were shocked by the violence.

“I heard a couple of gunshots, a girl screaming, somebody crying,” Patrick Flaherty said.

Running out of his house to help, Flaherty turned the corner toward his neighbor’s home on Griffin Way. What he saw next was shocking.

“Somebody got shot and was lying in the driveway. He wasn’t moving,” Flaherty said.

Placer County Sheriff’s say Thursday morning, a domestic violence incident took place near Auburn.

The call went out over police radio, reaching an off-duty Placer County sheriff’s deputy, who responded on his own.

“The deputy responded and made contact with the subject. At some point during that contact, there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Angela Massalum, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

“I probably heard seven or eight gunshots,” Flaherty said.

The subject involved was shot and taken to a nearby hospital – the deputy was not hit – now agencies are investigating.

“We have plenty of detectives and personnel from the DA’s office combing through the scene and investigating the chain of events that happened,” Massalum said.

The shootout was shocking to long-time neighbors like Flaherty who’s lived on Griffin Way for 20 years.

“It doesn’t happen in here, so it’s kind of a surprise especially to see all the sheriffs in here,” Flaherty said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said several people were detained after the shootout was over, we still don’t know who those people were or why they were taken into custody

Comments / 3

enough is enough
3d ago

Never know who could be there to save the day. Off duty police! Or just a citizen with his 2nd amendment right’s. If every law abiding citizen had a gun on them people would think twice about how they act!

Reply
2
Related
CBS Sacramento

‘There Was A Lot Of Panic’: Off-Duty Vacaville Officer Speaks After Tackling Suspected Gunman At Fiesta Days

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover. A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night. “There’s gunshots, there’s gunshots over there,” a woman yells in the video. Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running. “There was a lot of screaming,” Cpl. Love said. “There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic.” Corporal Love saw people in the crowd pointing out the gunman, trying to hide...
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Domestic Disturbance#Violent Crime#Auburn#Placer County Sheriff
FOX40

Vacaville Police shuts down Fiesta Days after shooting

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was cut short after a shooting occurred Sunday night. According to the Vacaville Police Department, officers responded to gunfire at the event around 7:44 p.m. They found one victim who had suffered a wound to the leg which was not life-threatening. Police obtained a description […]
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County Park Rangers increase patrols after beach shooting injures one

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting at a popular Sacramento beach has left one man with serious injuries, according to rangers with Sacramento County Regional Parks. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Rangers say they received calls reporting a shooting at Sutter's Landing Beach. Rangers, accompanied by officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene and say they found a man who had been shot in the beach's parking lot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

Reckless driver in Modesto arrested after police pursuit

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy chased a vehicle driving recklessly in downtown Modesto. After ignoring a red light, the driver attempted to evade law enforcement, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office. The driver was going over 100 mph North on Highway 99. This caused […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Hurt, 18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting At Fiesta Days Celebration In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday. Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital. Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident. Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open. “Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday. Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.
VACAVILLE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Sixty-two-year-old Man Gets 27 Years for Attempted Murder

Woodland, CA – A 62-year-old Woodland man was sentenced to 27 years in state prison after being convicted of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Freeman Park, according to a press statement from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. A Yolo County jury found Marvin Eugene...
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

A Tuolumne burglary arrest leads to a string of connected crimes

TUOLUMNE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday May 12th, a burglary was reported in the area of County Road in Sonora that led Tuolumne County Sherriff’s deputies to additional suspects and crimes. According to the Tuolumne County Sherriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran from them on foot. Deputies chased and […]
TUOLUMNE, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSBW.com

Sacramento K Street shooting suspect Mtula Payton arrested in Las Vegas

A suspected gunman wanted on multiple murder counts in connection with the April shooting on K Street in downtown Sacramento that left 6 people dead and 12 injured, has been arrested. Mtula Tashamby Payton was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sacramento police said. Detectives had learned Payton was living...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Jimboy’s Employee Suffers Major Injuries In Collision Involving 2 Vehicles

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A crash involving two vehicles in North Highlands left a pedestrian with major injuries, authorities said Monday night. The collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Elkhorn Boulevard and Thomas Drive. Both vehicles were traveling toward each other on Elkhorn, the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said. The vehicle traveling eastbound made a left turn attempting to get onto Thomas Drive, then collided with the other vehicle. The collision caused the turning vehicle to go up onto the curb and strike the pedestrian, who is an employee at the Jimboy’s Tacos located at that intersection, CHP said. The pedestrian was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Investigators said traffic cameras at the intersection need to be reviewed as both drivers are blaming each other for the collision. Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Concord Vice Mayor arrested for DUI

Police said the vice mayor of Concord is facing charges of driving under the influence. Laura Hoffmeister was arrested last week after being pulled over by Clayton police.
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy