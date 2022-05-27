ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Student Killed In Campus Crash With Garbage Truck Identified As Tris Yasay

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5Bgp_0fs1ee9O00

DAVIS (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a tragic crash on the UC Davis campus involving a student.

A garbage truck hit and killed a student as she rode to class on a bicycle. The crash happened Wednesday at 8 a.m.

On Thursday, students stood in silence honoring their classmate with a memorial near the crash site.

“It’s just tragic,” UC Davis student James Jezi said.

Freshman Tris Yasay, 19, was identified as the student killed after riding through the intersection of Dairy Road and Hutchison Drive.

UC Davis student Sophia Gomez says the intersection is unsafe with cyclists and motorists often competing for space.

“I mean this isn’t just some place, I mean this is Dairy Road and Hutchison,” Gomez said, “I mean, I cross here every day. Everyone does.”

Gomez added, “Everyone gets a little anxiety. I get a little anxiety crossing here all the time because you just don’t know who’s coming through and who’s going to respect I guess the unspoken courtesy of this particular crosswalk.”

Jouke Peutz serves on the board of Bike Davis and erected a Ghost Bike Memorial in honor of Yasay, who he did not know. He’s calling for the university to explain how this accident happened.

“We just don’t want this whole situation to go forgotten,” Peutz said. “Because we don’t want this to go unnoticed, right? This is one of our students.”

The deadly crash comes just before finals start.

According to her LinkedIn page, Yasay was a freshman majoring in sustainable agriculture and was just weeks away from completing her first year away at college.

Students said they are hoping to install a permanent memorial at this intersection that will honor Yasay forever.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Best Friend Remembers UC Davis Student Tris Yasay, Who Was Struck And Killed Biking To Class

DAVIS (CBS13) – The best friend of a UC Davis student who was struck and killed while riding her bicycle to class last week is speaking out about how painful the loss feels. “She knew how much I cherished our friendship, and everything I would say to her she heard on a regular basis,” said Irena Song. Song is in agony over the sudden loss of her best friend Tris Yasay. “She was the most perceptive person I’ve ever met,” Song said. Song showed us pictures of the pair together on campus. Yasay was a 19-year-old sophomore at UC Davis, and Song described the plant...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Ramon Man Dead, 3 Children Hurt In Highway 160 Crash Near Sherman Island

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and three children – including two young boys – hurt Sunday night. California Highway Patrol says, around 10:20 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash along Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge. Witness reported that one of the vehicles, a Mazda, was driving recklessly just before it crossed over into the opposite lane. Officers say the Mazda driver was the person pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the Mazda – a 15-year-old girl and two boys...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mustang Sparks Vegetation Fire After Crashing Off Freeway In Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — One man is lucky to be alive after crashing his Mustang along Interstate 5 near the Laguna Boulevard exit in Elk Grove – but his luck doesn’t stop there. The crash sparked a vegetation fire that required a significant response. Crews were able to get the blaze under control under very difficult conditions. The blue Mustang is now torched and totaled. After it crashed, it rolled to a stop at the edge of a dry field in Elk Grove. When it crashed, it initially took out six guard rails posts and then it rolled about 100 feet onto a...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Jimboy’s Employee Suffers Major Injuries In Collision Involving 2 Vehicles

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A crash involving two vehicles in North Highlands left a pedestrian with major injuries, authorities said Monday night. The collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Elkhorn Boulevard and Thomas Drive. Both vehicles were traveling toward each other on Elkhorn, the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said. The vehicle traveling eastbound made a left turn attempting to get onto Thomas Drive, then collided with the other vehicle. The collision caused the turning vehicle to go up onto the curb and strike the pedestrian, who is an employee at the Jimboy’s Tacos located at that intersection, CHP said. The pedestrian was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Investigators said traffic cameras at the intersection need to be reviewed as both drivers are blaming each other for the collision. Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Davis#Sustainable Agriculture#Traffic Accident#Linkedin#Yasa
CBS Sacramento

Possible Drowning Reported In Sacramento River Near Colusa; Search Underway

COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is underway in the Sacramento River near the community of Colusa after a possible drowning over the weekend. The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says, Sunday evening, they got a report about someone going under the water just east of Levee Park. Witnesses reported seeing the person, who wasn’t wearing a life vest, struggling while trying to swim across the river. A search of the river was done by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office boating safety unit Sunday night, but no victim was found. Search efforts resumed Monday morning. No other details about the possible victim, including their name, have been released at this point in the investigation.
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Hurt, 18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting At Fiesta Days Celebration In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday. Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital. Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident. Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open. “Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday. Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Possible DUI driver killed; 4 seriously injured in crash near Antioch bridge

ANTIOCH -- A driver who may have been intoxicated died in a crash that left three children from his car and another driver with major injuries late Sunday on State Route 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck was reported at about 10:20 p.m. on the two-lane highway between the Antioch Bridge and State Route 12, the CHP said. The area is in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in southern Sacramento County. A Mazda reportedly traveling southbound at a high rate of speed went over the double yellow lines and into the...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigating 'suspicious death' downtown

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said Monday they were investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in downtown. Police taped off a large area on Jackson and 13th, and asked the public to avoid the area. A KTVU photographer on the scene saw a black object in the middle of the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Milpitas hang-gliding accident leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

(KRON) — One person was killed and another critically injured in a hang-gliding incident that occurred at Ed R. Levin County Park in Milpitas on Monday. According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff, officers responded to a hang-gliding incident reported at approximately 11:59 a.m. Upon arrival, the Milpitas Fire Department announced one adult made was […]
MILPITAS, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County Park Rangers increase patrols after beach shooting injures one

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting at a popular Sacramento beach has left one man with serious injuries, according to rangers with Sacramento County Regional Parks. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Rangers say they received calls reporting a shooting at Sutter's Landing Beach. Rangers, accompanied by officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene and say they found a man who had been shot in the beach's parking lot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Shot At Sutter’s Landing Beach On Saturday Night

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was injured in a shooting at a park along the American River. A Sacramento County Regional Parks spokesperson says that at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a disturbance led to a shooting in the parking lot of Sutter’s Landing Beach. Shots were fired and one male was sent to the UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries. No further information, including a suspect description and what led up to the shooting, has been released. Sacramento police assisted county parks officers in their investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting shuts down Fiesta Days in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time due to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. At 7:44 p.m. officers heard a gunshot, the post states. They subsequently found an 18-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound in […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘There Was A Lot Of Panic’: Off-Duty Vacaville Officer Speaks After Tackling Suspected Gunman At Fiesta Days

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover. A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night. “There’s gunshots, there’s gunshots over there,” a woman yells in the video. Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running. “There was a lot of screaming,” Cpl. Love said. “There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic.” Corporal Love saw people in the crowd pointing out the gunman, trying to hide...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 People Injured In 2 Shooting Incidents In Sacramento Overnight

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people were injured in two separate shooting incidents overnight in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, just after midnight Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 22nd Avenue and 34th Street. Police arrived at the scene and found two men who each had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both men were taken to the hospital. About 15 minutes later, police received the report of a shooting in the area of 34th Street and 14th Avenue. Responding officers found a woman who was shot at least once. She was taken to an area hospital. So far, no arrests have been made and police haven’t determined whether there is a link between the two incidents. The investigations into the shootings are ongoing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy