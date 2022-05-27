ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Windsor Farmer's Market opens for season

By John Foley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
 4 days ago

The flavors of Bertie County blossomed last Friday at the season opener of the Windsor Farmers Market.

Manager Frances Bazemore proudly said it was a terrific turn-out for the first of the bi-monthly events.

“When the market began four years ago, we didn’t know how successful it would be. Now we know. Each week more vendors and customers attend. It’s a community event,” Bazemore said.

Whether your palate craved sweet, savory, fresh or fried, the selection from 20-plus vendors pleased those browsing the farmer’s stalls in search of spring crops, condiments, preserves, breads and cakes.

For those looking for fresh fashions, there was also a selection of handbags, purses and summer outerwear.

A market highlight, Laura’s Pickled Products added puckers and smiles to the faces of customers as she sampled her creations in individual covered containers following COVID guidelines.

Laura Burden, the artisan purveyor behind the brand, has been perfecting her pickling for over 30 years. The highly protected family recipes have been passed down through generations.

“I’ve been pickling with these recipes forever. The Watermelon Rind and Sweet Cucumber are my most popular,” Burden said.

A Windsor Farmers Market staple, Brenda Bond, displayed preserved peaches, strawberries and other fruits along with her popular variety of bread loafs and cakes the chef creates herself.

“I make all of these,” Bond said proudly pointing to a packed table of products.

For backyard gardeners, Bertie High School Horticultural teacher, Brian Reynolds, offered a vibrant display of hearty Geraniums, Petunias, Basil, Thyme, Lemon Balm and Chives. The healthy cultivars presented in clay pots were priced at $5.00.

“The horticultural class has grown all the plants and herbs. I still have a nice selection and will be selling them at the market until they are gone,” Reynolds said, adding “The students did a wonderful job this year.”

While Bazemore’s direction has helped make the market successful, the Good Shepherd Food Pantry (GSFP) of Bertie County, under the leadership of Executive Director Deborah Freeman benefits the community weekly. The food pantry represents a cross section of the business and professional community across Eastern North Carolina, particularly Bertie.

Good Shepherd distributes over 10,000 pounds of food to those in need the second and third Saturday of each month.

“Last Saturday families boxes included a selection of fresh fruit and vegetables, three pounds of meat and 12 canned goods, along with watermelon, pineapples, tangerines and apples,” said Freeman who also hosts the fried fish booth at the market.

The GSFP recently received approval from the city to operate the market at the pavilion which was constructed almost a decade ago by thirteen high school students from Bertie County, with the guidance of designer-instructors Emily Pilloton and Matt Miller. The project was featured in Architectural Record and is the subject of the documentary film If You Build It.

The Windsor Farmers Market is located at 112 West Water St. in Windsor and is open the first and third Fridays monthly from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors are only charged $5.00 for a stall “to help cover the electric” said Freeman.

For more information go to goodshepherdfoodpantry.org.

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.

