Clarksville, TN

These Are the Counties in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fs1eW2S00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 839 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 296 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, one part of the metro area stands out as having a higher rate than the rest.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Trigg County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Trigg County stands at 314 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Clarksville metro area, Trigg County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Trigg County, KY 314 45 28,123 4,034
2 Montgomery County, TN 296 582 25,778 50,624
3 Christian County, KY 293 212 22,688 16,395

Comments / 0

