Ahoskie, NC

Work to Weld scholarships offered

Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 4 days ago

AHOSKIE - Roanoke-Chowan Community College is offering short-term workforce scholarships to eligible students for the Weld to Work evening and weekend classes at the college’s main campus.

The scholarship pays for the $180 student registration fee.

“We are pleased to offer scholarships to assist students to enter the welding program,” said R-CCC Executive Vice President Stephanie Benson. “The welding program at R-CCC prepares students with core skills needed to receive certification from the American Welding Society (AWS), which can lead to a lucrative career with many employment opportunities available in the area.”

R-CCC welding students learn basic skills in welding and transition into more advanced skills the students need to become job ready. Students are trained and receive hands-on and real job experience to be ready to work.

Classes are offered evenings and weekends, Monday-Thursday, 6 – 9 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. beginning May.

Scholarships are available to eligible students on a first-come basis and funds are limited.

Short term workforce scholarships are provided by a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to support economic development in the Roanoke-Chowan area.

Students interested in the program should contact the Department of Continuing Education at R-CCC at 252.862.1307 or sdbritt0117@roanokechowan.edu.

For more information about the Weld to Work program or to apply, visit the college’s website, www.roanokechowan.edu.

City
Ahoskie, NC
Person
Stephanie Benson
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
