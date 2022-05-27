These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 1,895 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 250 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dorchester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Dorchester County stands at 319 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, Dorchester County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Dorchester County, SC 319 496 36,396 56,586 2 Charleston County, SC 240 949 28,864 113,927 3 Berkeley County, SC 215 450 25,094 52,462

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .