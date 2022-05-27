Phoenix approves Metrocenter redevelopment deal

Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a development deal Wednesday with the group planning to redevelop the former Metrocenter mall, giving the greenlight for the developer to close on the purchase and begin construction.

The city’s deal with developer Concord Wilshire Capital amounts to Phoenix using an estimated $67.8 million of tax dollars generated by the development during 25 years to purchase any parking garages in the project as well as guaranteeing public access to the property’s open space.

“I’m very excited for Metrocenter,” said Councilwoman Debra Stark. “I remember going there too with the old ice rink, so this is very exciting that we’re going to see redevelopment, and I know this development agreement will help ensure that.”

The reimagining of the mall that opened in 1973 and closed in summer 2020 into a mixed-use development will include an estimated 2,800 multifamily units, 383,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, a public greenspace and an estimated 5,786 parking spaces in up to nine parking garages throughout the site. The project would include $939 million in capital investment on the 79-acre site southwest of Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue.

Aside from the capital investment to the area, the city noted the development will generate $89.4 million in tax dollars that will not be reimbursed to the developer. Once the city pays off the parking garages over several years, they will become tax revenue generators or can be sold to generate income.

The development agreement approval with the city allows Concord Wilshire Capital to close on the land purchase with the Carlyle Development Group, which currently owns the property.

Timeline

Concord Wilshire Capital says it plans to close the deal this summer, demolish the mall and begin construction of the new project in early 2023.

The project’s first phase will include everything that would interest anyone not planning to live in the mixed-use development — all the retail and restaurants surrounding a public greenspace that will attach to a new light rail station — as well as one-third of the planned residential units on the site. The second and third phases will each add another third of the residences.

The first phase is planned to be completed in early 2025. That is pushed back slightly from the timeline Concord Wilshire Capital gave last month, which stated completion of that phase would be in 2024 or 2025. The second and third phases are planned for completion by 2027 and 2029, respectively.

Those dates are the stated goals of Concord Wilshire Capital. The city’s contract with the developer includes deadlines for each step that would keep the redevelopment from being pushed too far into the future without it voiding the public-private contract. Mainly, it mandates that project completion not fall any more than six years behind schedule and the first phase, with the retail and restaurant elements, fall no more than four and a half years behind schedule.

Concord Wilshire Capital must close on the land sale by summer 2024 at the latest, must start construction of the first phase by late 2025, must complete that first phase by summer 2029, complete the second phase by summer 2032 and the third phase by late 2035.

Details of the deal

Phoenix will use the transaction privilege taxes, or sales taxes, generated by the project toward the city’s general fund to pay off the parking garages. Staff estimates that total, which includes construction, commercial and lease taxes, will amount to $67.8 million over 25 years.

The taxes paid toward the garages will be both those generated on the Metrocenter site itself, an estimated $58.6 million, and another estimated $9.2 million generated in the project’s surrounding area. That area is defined by boundaries of 35th Avenue on the west, Peoria Avenue to the north, I-17 to the east and the Arizona Canal to the south.

The developer will pay for the construction and operation of the parking garages. Once they are completed, they will be transferred into the city’s ownership. Any transaction privilege taxes generated will first be paid toward the ongoing operation and maintenance costs for the garage plus any necessary capital improvements. Once those are paid, tax revenue will then go toward paying off the garages.

The contract also says the city may reimburse the developer for the cost of the public greenspace at the center of the restaurant and retail portion of the property if the developer will include public access easement over it.

“This is simply the city using its general fund revenue to cause redevelopment of a mall, and in return, we will own a public asset, which is the parking garage and have public rights over a public amenity space,” said Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director Christine Mackay.

Aside from the tax revenue, any revenue generated by garages will be put toward the fund that covers paying for operation and maintenance costs and then paying off the garages.

The contract states there will be “up to nine” garages on the site, but that the number of garages and their locations on the property “will be subject to further negotiation between the developer and city staff,” it states.

Aside from any fees for shoppers and diners to park, some spaces will be reserved for surrounding property owners to lease for a fee.

Though the city will own the parking garages when they are completed and will pay off their costs to the developer, it will not be officially on the hook for the debt, meaning it won’t impact the city’s credit rating. In the event of any catastrophic hit to plans for Metrocenter’s redevelopment, “the city shall have no obligation to address any shortfall” if parking revenue and generated taxes over a 25-year period don’t cover the costs of the garages, the contract states.

“We won’t control the debt service. The developer will. The city will have no obligation to the debt service at all,” Mackay said.

After the 25-year reimbursement period, the city will have the option of selling the garages. If the city chooses to sell, the contract states Concord Wilshire Capital will have right of first refusal to buy the garages at fair market value, as determined by an appraiser.

What’s planned

The public greenspace will connect to a walkable “Main Street” at the center of the retail and restaurant portion of the site.

Walmart and Life Storage in Metrocenter will remain and the project will be built around them. The restaurants, hotel, public library and T-Mobile store on the northern edge of the property are not included in the project and will remain.

The developer also is in discussion to keep the existing Harkins movie theater in the mall, and last month a Phoenix staffer indicated staff is hopeful the Harkins will stay.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.