McKenzie, Tenn.–McKenzie won two back to back games Saturday to advance to the state championship on Sunday in Murfreesboro. The first game Saturday’s was a heartbreaker for Peabody in the winners bracket as they lost the lead late in an 8-2 defeat. The game was tied at two with McKenzie batting in the top of the fifth when Hayden Hixon singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

2 DAYS AGO