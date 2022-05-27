ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Summer programming highlights library schedule...

By Destinee Williams and Lee Lolkema Shepard-Pruden Library
Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DymuP_0fs1dNIw00

The Summer Reading Program (June 21-August 9) at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is “waving in.” The theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Here is an overview:

-Tuesdays @ 10:30 a.m. — a large group presentation targeting school-aged children

-Teen Tuesdays for middle and high school students with Ms. Dee

– Wednesdays @ 11 a.m. is StoryTime for Toddlers in the upstairs Multi-Purpose Room

-Wednesdays @ 11 a.m. a Pop-Up program for 6-13 year olds in the Meeting Room.

-Thursdays @ 1:15-3:30 p.m. and 5:15-7:00 p.m. will be two showings of classic PG movies for kids and families

-The Friends of the Library FREE picnic in Colonial Park following the program on Tuesday, August 9.

-Many giveaways will be shared with participants. Also, children signing up for summer reading and reading 15 books will get an ice cream cone from Blount’s or a Steamers ticket. Those reading 30 books get a free child’s admission to the Taylor Theater.

Kicking off Summer Reading on June 21, Pamlico Joe will be here followed by Magician Gary Shelton on June 28th. Have your children and visiting grandchildren attend (You can come too!).

Spread the word to your neighbors. We’re open at the library for FREE programs that are educational and fun. Schedules available June 1 at the library.

Adult Fiction:

Summer Love by Nancy Thayer

The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian

Summer Place by Jennifer Weiner

Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea

Adult Nonfiction:

Be Joyful by Joyce Meyer

Large Print:

Sea Glass Cottage by Irene Hannon a Hope Harbor novel

High Stakes by Danielle Steel

French Braid by Anne Tyler

Fear Thy Neighbor by Fern Mi chaels

A Relative Murder by Jude Deveraux

The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich

Operation Joktan by Amr Tsarfati and Steve Yohn

Children’s Fiction:

The World Belonged to Us by Jaqueline Woodson

It’s a Sign by Jarett and Jerome Pumphrey

Fiona’s Train Ride by Donald Wu

Fiona Goes to School by Donald Wu

Junior Fiction:

Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game by Chris Grabenstein

Young Adult Fiction:

Family of Liars by E. Lockhart

Destinee Williams and Lee Lolkema – Childrens’ Programming

