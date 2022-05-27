It’s strawberry season…

Did you know that strawberries are not a berry at all? Botanists call the strawberry a “false fruit” or a pseudocarp.

A strawberry is actually a multiple fruit which consists of many tiny individual fruits embedded in a fleshy receptacle.

May is National Strawberry Month and in honor of this, I am going to share some more fun facts about the humble strawberry.

• Strawberries are grown in all 50 states in the U.S.

• The average strawberry has 200 seeds.

• Strawberries are the only fruit to wear their seeds on the outside.

• Strawberries are the first fruit to ripen each spring.

• Strawberries contain more vitamin C than oranges.

• Strawberries are high in folic acid, fiber, potassium, and antioxidants.

• They are a sodium-free, fat-free, and cholesterol-free food.

• Strawberries belong to the Rosaceae flowering plant family, which includes roses.

• Strawberries are a low-glycemic fruit, which makes them a great option for people trying to control their glucose levels.

Although strawberries are available year-round, Spring is the best time to purchase locally grown, sweet strawberries. Stop by your local farmers market or roadside stand to get the best quality berries around. Always remember to wash your berries before you eat them to remove any dirt or debris that may be on them.

Here is a great recipe for a delicious and healthy Strawberry Spinach Salad

6 servings

Ingredients:

• 1/1 teaspoon prepared mustard

• ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

• Dash paprika

• ½ cup sugar

• ¼ cup vegetable oil

• 1 ½ teaspoons minced onion

• ¼ cup vinegar

• 1 9-ounce bag fresh spinach

• 1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced

• ¼ cup nuts, chopped (optional)

Dressing Directions:

• Combine all ingredients except spinach, strawberries, and nuts.

• Using a fork or wire whisk, mix until well blended and sugar melts.

Salad Directions:

• Clean spinach and pat dry. Cut off stems and place in bowl.

• Add sliced strawberries.

• Drizzle dressing lightly to taste over spinach and strawberries.

• Toss to coat.

• Sprinkle nuts over top.Note: You can use leftover dressing for other salads or to marinate vegetables. You may add other fruits like drained pineapple chunks, grapes, or blueberries.

Sources:

For more information, call Jean Brownfield at the Martin County Extension Office at -252-789-4370.