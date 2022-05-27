Time to treat bagworms...

Every fall the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline gets questions about the small pine-cone-like casings hanging from declining evergreen trees and shrubs.

Because control is most effective in the spring, it’s important that homeowners take action now to prevent the problem from spreading.

Q: What are bagworms?

A: Bagworms are small moths that, as caterpillars, feed on landscape trees and shrubs. They are commonly found on Leyland cypress, Arborvitae and Indian hawthorne. As they crawl, bagworm larvae collect pieces of the host plant and spin them into a protective casing. By the middle of summer, the bagworms attach to a branch and pupate in the small, hanging cases that resemble pine cones.

Q: Can bagworms kill a plant?

A: Yes, if left untreated the pests can kill trees and shrubs. Because the infected species are frequently used as landscape screens, it’s important that homeowners get control early.

Q: What are the recommended controls?

A: A combination of techniques is most effective. Bags can be removed by hand at any time of year; this strategy is especially effective at preventing next year’s population. Be sure to destroy the collected bags. Chemical control is an option during late spring and early summer while the larvae are still small and feeding on infected plants. Insecticides like Ortho Systemic, Sevin and DiPel (organic) are some of the chemical options available to homeowners. Follow all label directions.

For more information about controlling bagworms, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at (252) 482-6585.