ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Time to treat bagworms...

By Katy Shook Cooperative Extension
Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgWsy_0fs1dBiE00

Every fall the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline gets questions about the small pine-cone-like casings hanging from declining evergreen trees and shrubs.

Because control is most effective in the spring, it’s important that homeowners take action now to prevent the problem from spreading.

Q: What are bagworms?

A: Bagworms are small moths that, as caterpillars, feed on landscape trees and shrubs. They are commonly found on Leyland cypress, Arborvitae and Indian hawthorne. As they crawl, bagworm larvae collect pieces of the host plant and spin them into a protective casing. By the middle of summer, the bagworms attach to a branch and pupate in the small, hanging cases that resemble pine cones.

Q: Can bagworms kill a plant?

A: Yes, if left untreated the pests can kill trees and shrubs. Because the infected species are frequently used as landscape screens, it’s important that homeowners get control early.

Q: What are the recommended controls?

A: A combination of techniques is most effective. Bags can be removed by hand at any time of year; this strategy is especially effective at preventing next year’s population. Be sure to destroy the collected bags. Chemical control is an option during late spring and early summer while the larvae are still small and feeding on infected plants. Insecticides like Ortho Systemic, Sevin and DiPel (organic) are some of the chemical options available to homeowners. Follow all label directions.

For more information about controlling bagworms, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at (252) 482-6585.

Comments / 0

Related
Chowan Herald

Ahh, strawberry season is upon us...

I like to cook seasonally and locally when I can, and tasty locally-grown strawberries can still be found everywhere in the area. You can enjoy these sweet little berries for a few more weeks as long as the season permits.
EDENTON, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
37
Followers
147
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy