Raising children in today’s society...

Many days pass by and I pray that I am raising my children the best way I can. Some may experience the effects of the society we live in today in different ways and in different aspects of their life.

For instance, one morning recently I walked into a public restaurant to sit down and eat with my husband and our two children. Well, I took my two children to the table to go ahead and sit down, my husband stayed at the register to order, pay and receive our food.

As I got to the table to sit down I saw another gentleman and lady sitting in the dining area. I knew the lady sitting there so I spoke to her. She was having a conversation with the gentleman in the dining area.

After speaking, I carried on about what I was doing, got both of my children situated and began to feed my four month old baby. The lady realized who I was and proceeded to ask me “if the baby was mine also?” She knew I had a son, but was unaware I had another baby. I said “yes ma’am she is.”

From across the dining area the same gentleman looks at me and says “how many do you have just those two?” I answered “yes sir.” The gentleman then looks at me and asks me if “do I know where babies come from,” I smirked and said “yes.”

Not knowing what else to really say back to that I continued feeding my baby. But, how do you ask a mother who is sitting there with her two children if she knows where babies come from? As I only have two children and my husband and I are still discussing having a third child.

However, I honestly did not think two children was a lot. Maybe I am missing something, I am not sure. But I will say I was floored.

I just do not feel as if that is a question anyone should ask a parent. Am I wrong for feeling this way?

I know that children may seem loud and obnoxious to some people, especially when they were sitting in a dining area with just one other person quietly enjoying their meal. But, at the same time, if you do not want to be around children and experience some of the noise and distractions that may come with children being in the area, maybe you should not dine in at a public restaurant.

Did I question deep down what I or my children may have done for this gentleman I have never met before to ask me the question he asked me? Most definitely I did. But, it still did not keep me from holding my head high and continuing on.

Personally, that day I felt as if I was being modest with my children while trying to keep them as quiet as possible. I do not like my children to scream, fuss or act out in public.

Still, babies cry. My baby that day was hungry. I got things situated to feed her as soon as possible.

I always tell people I do not care how they act at home as long as they act like they have some home training at school, in public or when they are out with someone other than me or their father.

With all of that being said, use kind words. You never know what one may be going through.

Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.