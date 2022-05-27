ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Grass, NC

Lady Bears fall in fourth round

By Gene Motley For The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

BEAR GRASS - The Bear Grass Lady Bears softball team closed out the 1A East Regional fourth-round with a 3-0 shutout of Northside Pinetown.

The win sends Bear Grass Charter, the 1A No. 1 seed, into a game for the right to play for a state championship.

They will next be pitted against second-seed Vance Charter from Henderson in a best 2-of-3, beginning in Martin County yesterday (Wednesday).

Following a scoreless inning-and-a-half, Bear Grass got on the scoreboard first: Shelby Craddock and Addison Dotson reached courtesy of a base hit and a walk. Faith Wisniewski’s run-scoring single brought home Craddock while Dotson later scored the second run for a 2-0 Lady Bears lead.

Bear Grass’ final run came in the bottom of the fourth when with two out – Kendall Furlough, Madi Hall, and Carsyn Briley went back-to-back-to-back with base hits and would have had more but for a fly-out to center field.

It upped the home team’s margin to 3-0.

Macy Bowen went the distance in the circle, twirling a three-hit shutout with only two Panthers ever reaching second base for the entire contest and no runners reaching third base.

Hall and Briley led the Bears’ eight hit attack at the plate as both ladies went 2-for-3. Craddock, Wisniewski, Furlough and Emily Perry also had hits for Bear Grass (22-4).

Gene Motley can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

