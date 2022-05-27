ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Gun Control Or Mental Health Reform? UC Davis Researchers Say We May Be Focusing On Wrong Problem

By Adrienne Moore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oT5uF_0fs1cxkN00

DAVIS (CBS13) —  From Washington, D.C., to California, calls for action against gun violence are growing louder.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that they never want to see something like what happened in Texas again, but they can’t seem to agree on how.

“We have a problem with mental health illness in this community,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

“We are going to vote on gun legislation,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

“Any firearm is potentially dangerous in the hands of a deranged lunatic. At the end of the day, the issue here is not the firearm,” Senator Marco Rubio said.

“We’re cowards if we don’t act. Cowards!” Senator Patrick Leahy said.

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich said politicians are more receptive to public pressure in an election year and he believes a shift in policies is possible.

“While the midterms can provide a problem, they may also provide an open door to get things moving forward,” he said.

But anger over inaction is now boiling over on gun violence and people are clashing over what needs reform: mental health or gun control? UC Davis researchers say we may be focusing on the wrong problem.

The takeaway from mental health experts: more resources are needed. But that’s not the whole picture.

“Very few public mass shooters of late have had a diagnosed mental illness that would have contributed to their problem,” said Dr. Amy Barnhorst with the UC Davis Department of Psychiatry.

Dr. Bornhorst is a psychiatrist working with the UC Davis violence prevention research program — one of just a few in the country that is studying gun violence.

“Even if we had a perfect mental health system, how would we have stopped this? First of all, we have to identify these people,” Dr. Barnhorst said. “Who’s actually really high risk? Then we have to be able to engage those people in care. So imagine how many of these guys really want to participate in very intensive, very emotional, very expensive psychotherapy?”

Dr. Barnhorst added, “It’s going to be very hard to get them to do that, and they’re not going to qualify for voluntary treatment because most of these folks would not meet any kind of criteria that they would qualify for a treatment against their will.”

Researchers say mass shootings only account for one percent of gun violence in the U.S.

“The easier, more short-term solution is to limit these folks’ access to lethal weapons,” Dr. Barnhorst said.

Dr. Barnhorst said the focus shouldn’t necessarily be on why a shooting happens but on how it happens.

“The really high level big picture way is to address some of the social determinants of health like investing in people’s communities, having better resources in schools, providing more employment opportunities for people,” she said. “A lot of these kids we see on a more individual level, they’re disconnected, they’re invisible, they’re marginalized, they have trouble getting along with their peers. But investing in all those big social things can have an impact.”

While UC Davis researchers say universal background checks and requiring permits have shown to be effective, only time will tell if lawmakers will listen as the nation begs for meaningful change.

“The pressure has been building,” Dietrich said. “And you reach a point in the political arena where something’s got to give and we very well may have reached that point.”

Adding to some of that pressure Dietrich was talking about are the walkouts that happened at school campuses across the country Thursday. Many students and soon-to-be young voters are saying enough is enough.

Comments / 2

!Normal
3d ago

yes focus on the source: the government who lets terrorists in at the border and releases known violent offenders who then with the help of meds becomes one of Obama's child and family assassination hitmen

Reply
2
Related
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom Tests Positive For COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After experiencing minor symptoms, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 this Saturday morning, said the Governor’s Office in a press release. Governor Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2, and until he tests negative. Until then, he will continue to work remotely in accordance with local and state health guidelines. The Governor will test before leaving isolation, as laid out in California’s SMARTER Plan, which focuses on testing and treatment. The Governor has also been given a prescription for Paxlovid, an antiviral that has been shown to be effective against COVID-19 and will begin his 5-day treatment regimen right now. Governor Newsom has been immunized and has had two booster doses, the most recent of which was on May 18.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

What Are the Miscellaneous Provisions of the California Constitution?

Did you know that the Constitution of the State of California actually has “miscellaneous” provisions? Article XX contains ten topics that are lumped together under “Miscellaneous Subjects.” So, what are those provisions?. First, Article 20 was adopted in 1879 as part of the California Constitution. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sen. Alex Padilla Intros New Bill To Have Government Pay More Of Wildfire Fight Costs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Sen. Alex Padilla has introduced a new bill that would have the federal government pay a larger portion of the cost of fighting wildfires. Currently, some Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants are capped at a 75% and 25% split between the federal government and state/local agencies. Padilla’s bill looks to raise that 75% federal cap in certain circumstances. In 2021, California experienced the most expensive fire to fight in U.S. history. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Dixie Fire cost federal and state agencies about $637 million to fight. The Beckworth Fire complex Fire cost about $543 million to fight, with the Caldor Fire coming in at third, costing $271 million to fight. Those three fires were part of the 2.6 million acres that were burned in 2021. So far, in 2022, more than 9,000 acres have burned.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Davis, CA
Health
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
Local
California Health
City
Davis, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ban On Cruising: Sacramento City Leaders To Consider Repealing Decades-Old Law

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders on Tuesday will consider repealing a controversial law that’s been in place for more than three decades. Cruising in a car is currently banned in the city, but car enthusiasts say it’s time that law is driven off the books. Nicholas Rodriguez grew up cruising Sacramento streets. “We’d go down to Broadway, go to Miller’s, go to Old Sac, and kind of go in a circle,” he said. But that’s currently illegal under Sacramento’s anti-cruising ordinance which is more than three decades old. “I think it’s unfair,” Rodriguez said. So for months, Sacramento’s lowrider community has been meeting with city...
SACRAMENTO, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Not in the news: Since Uvalde,11 mass shootings in U.S.

By Roger Straw, May 29, 2022 6:28 pm PT (NOTE: Today’s report was outdated less than 2 hours after it was posted. As of 8pm, Gun Violence Archive is reporting 2 additional mass shootings: 7 injured in Henderson NV, and 6 injured in Phoenix AZ. Totals now in 5 days since Uvalde: 13 mass shootings, 8 killed, 58 injured.)
BENICIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Chuck Schumer
eastcountytoday.net

Knox Statement on $1 Million in Spending by Special Interest Influencing Contra Costa District Attorney Race

“California Justice & Public Safety PAC” has reported over $1M in additional spending including $710k in Anti-Knox advertising. MARTINEZ, CA– In light of recently reported contributions from an out-of-state PAC funded by George Soros, Mary Knox, Candidate for Contra Costa District Attorney released the following statement:. “An out-of-state...
mendofever.com

Two North Bay Men Plead Guilty to Planning Domestic Terrorist Attack on the Democratic Party Headquarters

The following is a press release issued by The United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California:. The second of two California men pleaded guilty today to a conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building affecting interstate commerce in a scheme to attack the Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, announced U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified Fails To Identify Those Responsible For Racist Acts Directed At West Campus Vice Principle Dr. Elysse Versher

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information regarding attempted suicide. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255). SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Unified said Friday it completed its investigation into racist graffiti at West Campus High School and could not identify the person responsible for the incident which was one of many targeted acts Vice Principal Dr. Elysse Versher cited in her resignation letter. The district said it hired a neutral outside private investigator, separate from a Sacramento police investigation into the matter, who spent six months...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Uc Davis#Gun Violence#Senate
CBS Sacramento

Freelancers In Sacramento Earned Nearly $2B In 2021, Study Shows

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With inflation at a 40-year high, more Sacramento residents are turning to side jobs to make extra money and afford necessities. One man has turned his side-hustle into a serious moneymaker. “This month alone, I’m at about $8-9,000 total,” said Michael Balzer who is a freelance resume writer. And that’s just what he brings in on the side. A new study from freelance marketplace Fiverr shows that over the last five years, freelance work in Sacramento has seen a boom. “Freelancers in Sacramento earned $1.9 billion in 2021, and there are about 46,500 of them doing this work,” said Brent Messenger,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
FOX40

Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
LATACO

BREAKING: Street Food Vendors Everywhere Threatened By Santa Monica Senator’s New SB-1290

Last night, Santa Monica Senator Ben Allen took the floor in Sacramento to push and defend SB-1290, a bill he introduced earlier this year that would give California cities the power to re-criminalize street vendors and increase the fines given to them. This new bill, which received a majority vote in the Senate yesterday and is now due to be reviewed in the California State Assembly, effectively modifies Ricardo Lara’s SB-946, which the governor approved in 2018 and was celebrated across the state for finally decriminalizing street vending.
Sacramento Observer

Grieving Families Seek Ban on ‘No-Knock Raids’

(WIB) – Gina Torres escorted her son to his graduation on Monday. Missing was her oldest son, Isaiah Hammett, who was killed during a “no-knock raid” by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2017. “St. Louis families: stand with us and help us hold these police...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Up To 88% Of Capacity On Memorial Day

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day. The lake level is nearly 456 feet – which puts it at 88 percent of capacity. This time last year, it was at just 46 percent capacity. “It just looks beautiful, especially with skies like this and the temperature is down a little bit,” said Eureka resident Tom Gierek, who was out at the lake on Sunday. At the end of summer last year, Folsom Lake’s levels were so low that the wreckage from a 1965 plane crash emerged. “People had to walk a couple hundred yards before they found water to splash around in,” Gierek said. Holiday revelers are now making sure to enjoy the resurgence of the lake. Not all reservoirs across California are boasting similar levels, however. Shasta and Oroville are at 40 and 54 percent capacity, respectively, as of Memorial Day.  
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy