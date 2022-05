Without a loss entering Saturday’s West Coast Conference (WCC) Championship round, San Diego had to lose twice for Gonzaga to be conference champions. But the Toreros weren’t interested in using the first game as a warmup for game two. They wanted to win now and San Diego Baseball Head Coach Brock Ungricht made that clear when he pulled freshman starting pitcher Gabe Maya from the game after 11 pitches.

