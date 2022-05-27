ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan County, NC

John A. Holmes continues Senior Walk tradition

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7hN1_0fs1bqX500

The John A. Holmes Class of 2022 embarked upon their traditional Senior Walk on the morning of May 19.

Setting off with their caps and gowns from the high school, the senior class paraded their way through their former schools – their former homes – throughout the county.

It was a morning filled with cheers, tears, laughs and music. An exuberant graduating class standing on the doorstep of the rest of their lives, wandering back through their childhoods one last time.

Hugs were exchanged between students and their old teachers, friends grouped together to march the halls and younger students greeted their older peers with waves and whoops, one day following in their footsteps.

Even a sign from the Class of 2027, currently seventh graders at Chowan Middle, greeted the seniors as they came by, congratulating them on their success.

Walking through White Oak and D.F. Walker elementary schools, it was like returning to where it all started. A far cry from how things once were, the graduating young adults found themselves wandering the hallways that spawned their inspirations, hopes and dreams. Only this time, they are several feet taller than when they left.

Graduation for the John A. Holmes High School Class of 2022 is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
