ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Pistol to Borgen: the seven best shows to stream this week

By Phil Harrison
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5hwR_0fs1baeh00

Pick of the week

Abbott Elementary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFo6G_0fs1baeh00
Abbott Elementary. Photograph: Prashant Gupta/ABC

Quinta Brunson’s mockumentary comedy set in a rough-round-the-edges Philadelphia school manages a rare feat. As any teacher worth their salt might demand, it shows rather than tells. We’re encouraged to sympathise with the school’s scrappy kids and hard-pressed, passionate teachers. But the show strikes a fine balance between comic charm and subtle polemic about the inadequacies of the US education system. As we join the action, a teacher has been fired for kicking a student and a funding battle begins over basic equipment. Brunson also stars as Janine Teagues, an endearing if slightly scatty teacher who delights the kids but sometimes bothers her superiors.
Disney+, from Wednesday 1 June

***

Pistol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWQOP_0fs1baeh00
Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious in Pistol. Photograph: Disney+/Rebecca Brenneman/FX

Based on Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’s memoir, Danny Boyle’s six-part comedy-drama rattles along energetically enough, summoning up the mood of dank, repressed mid-70s Britain. The angle feels relatively new – Jones’s (Toby Wallace) perspective has been explored less than Sid Vicious’s and Johnny Rotten’s, and his abusive childhood is evoked in all its claustrophobic grimness. But there’s an earnestness to the script and performances that feels slightly off, undercutting the band’s nihilism. However much they gurn and sneer, the actors simply aren’t grubby or delinquent enough to pull it off.
Disney+, from Tuesday 31 May

***

Borgen: Power & Glory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjWqi_0fs1baeh00
Borgen: Power and Glory. Photograph: Mike Kollöffel/Netflix / Mike Kollöffel

The heyday of Scandi-drama seems like a distant memory, but the return of Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen) feels like a welcome visit from an old friend. A decade ago, she felt like a principled anomaly. In the populist era, she’s even more of a liberal wish-fulfilment fantasy. Nyborg is now minister for foreign affairs – and when oil is discovered in Greenland, she’s at the centre of an international power struggle in the Arctic. She also has to keep an eye on Katrine Fønsmark (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen) who is milking her status as a “Nyborg expert” on TV.
Netflix, from Thursday 2 June

***

The Boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYYRt_0fs1baeh00
The Boys, series three. Photograph: Amazon Prime Video

“I may be a superhero. But I’m still just a man who fell in love with the wrong woman.” Homelander (Antony Starr) is attempting a rebrand, but his gentler mode seems even more unhinged. This is par for the course for this returning superhero spoof – it manages to have its cake and eat it by satisfying a taste for satire and spectacular ultraviolence. Butcher (Karl Urban) now works for the government and is unusually calm. But when the Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, they collide with the Seven and all hell breaks loose.
Amazon Prime Video, from Friday 3 June

***

P-Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raqgX_0fs1baeh00
P-Valley. Photograph: Erika Doss/Starz Entertainment

Strip clubs had a tough time through the pandemic, and the Pynk – in the fictional, deep south town of Chucalissa – was no different. Covid-related departures created vacancies. Cue Roulette – a new dancer (portrayed by Gail Bean of Snowfall fame), ready to give the club a few headaches and a much-needed fresh lease of life. The first season of this show was a sleeper hit, but P-Valley deserves more attention: it’s saucy in every sense, but the stories are told generously and from the perspectives of the dancers, and are all the better for it.
StarzPlay, from Friday 3 June

***

Physical

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ8IC_0fs1baeh00
Physical. Photograph: Apple TV+

This Lycra-clad comedy-drama, launched last year , aims to do for the fitness video what Glow did for female wrestling: present it as an emblem of an era, set in amber and ripe for all sorts of melodrama and kitsch period detail. The problem is, unlike Glow, the characters are never quite well-drawn enough for it to convince, either as drama or comedy. In season two, Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) deals with the aftermath of breakthrough success – her workout video has spawned imitators and jealous also-rans eager for a share of her spoils.
Apple TV+, from Friday 3 June

***

Floor Is Lava

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jhBv_0fs1baeh00
Floor Is Lava. Photograph: Netflix

Season one of this wonderfully daft adventure show (think The Crystal Maze with regular plummets into boiling red gloop) did big, albeit possibly Covid-related, numbers for Netflix, so a second season was a no-brainer. But once you’ve created an obstacle course of bubbling volcanic matter, how do you raise the stakes? It’s obvious really: a massive volcano, spewing even hotter lava! It’s fair to say no one can be accused of overthinking this show’s USP, and that’s part of the appeal. Put it this way: you’ll watch more than one episode.
Netflix, from Friday 3 June

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidse Babett Knudsen
Person
Sid Vicious
Person
Nancy Spungen
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Danny Boyle
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

These are the only 2 Netflix original series that matter right now

Ozark is still hanging on. For 10 weeks now, the fourth and final season of the buzzy, critically acclaimed Netflix original series — which dropped its final set of episodes on the streamer on April 29 — has been among the Top Netflix shows worldwide now for a whopping 10 weeks. This week, however, according to the streamer’s just-released weekly global Top 10 data, it’s got a serious challenger, posting some strong numbers.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in June

Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes a whole new crop of movies, TV shows, comedy specials and more on Netflix. Below, find a full list of everything that’s slated to hit the streaming service over the coming month, from classic comedies like Dumb and Dumber and Anchorman to cutting-edge comedy from the likes of Joel Kim Booster and Amy Schumer.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now should come as no surprise

The long-awaited final episodes of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, which debuted on the streamer a few weeks ago now, definitely produced one of the most divisive TV endings in recent memory. I was pretty unimpressed with the show’s ending (*spoilers ahead*, so stop right here if you’re not caught up) which sees the Byrdes pretty much get away with everything. Oh, and Ruth Langmore dies, gunned down by Camila Navarro, the sister of cartel leader Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Clubs#Fitness Video#Pistol#Abc Quinta Brunson
The Guardian

The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin

Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the “comprehensive peace agreement” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Guardian

I hid in fear while a gunman killed 17 at my school four years ago. Why has nothing changed?

When I was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, in Parkland, Florida, a gunman entered my school and murdered 17 people. I hid in a closet, terrified that I was next. As a survivor of a mass shooting, whenever another shooting happens and gets broadcast in the media, your own trauma begins to haunt you again. And so it was recently, when a gunman entered Robb elementary school in Texas last week, and killed 21 people: 19 children and two teachers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

The 10 absolute best Memorial Day deals — score up to 70% off!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Look, we'll say it: The amount of Memorial Day sales can be overwhelming. While there's certainly no shortage of fantastic discounts, some of the very best ones are hidden under layers of filters, coupon codes, and endless scrolling.
SHOPPING
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy