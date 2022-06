From to-die-for dining rooms to colorful kitchens and sassy stairwells, some of Nashville's top decorators share their favorite design moments. When I designed this dining room, I based it around the Herve van der Straeten chandelier that takes center stage. I built the space—everything from the gold lacquered ceiling to the handmade wallcovering—around it. The room is beyond dreamy. This is one of my favorite spaces I have ever designed based on the many refined layers of furnishings that have been implemented into the design of the room. (savageinteriordesign.com)

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO