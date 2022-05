Netflix recently had to make a tough decision and cut ties with around 150 of its employees. The reason behind it has to do with a drop in its subscription service. That means the majority of employees that were let go weren't released due to performance but rather out of necessity. It's unfortunate, but sadly, it's also how business works. When it comes to New Jersey, this news has the potential to hurt the future of the state.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO