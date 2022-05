New insights into the evolutionary origins of unique African high mountain botanical diversity is published in PNAS. On the tops of the high mountains in the tropics of Africa grow unique communities of highly adapted, often bizarre looking plants. Giant rosette forming senecios and lobelias tower above dwarf shrubs and other plants that have found strategies to resist extreme daily fluctuations between wintery, often sub-zero temperatures at night, followed by high insolation, summer-like conditions during the day—all year round. These "sky islands" poke out of a sea of very different lowland tropical vegetation. They are isolated and unique.

