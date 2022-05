First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. A 28-year-old Glendale man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, owning ammunition when prohibited, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of narcotics for sale and invalid use of a handicap placard after being pulled over at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25. Officers reported discovering an unserialized loaded firearm, a variety of drugs in individual packages and a locked safe, credit cards belonging to other people and a handicap parking placard belonging to someone else.

