Oh, say it isn’t so! Buster’s is for sale. On a scale of 0ne to ten, it’s a 12 for service and great, great food. Several years ago, friends from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State police told me about the place. They highly recommended I stop for lunch, breakfast, or any time of day. They patrol Route 93 north of the Nevada state line and it’s a popular stop for law enforcement and travelers. On Sunday mornings after church, the Hollister restaurant is packed.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO