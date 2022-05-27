ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Mother calling for extra security measures on Fresno Unified campuses

By Alyssa Flores
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acgdu_0fs1VgWH00

"My children are not masters at tying their shoes yet, but they are expected to save their own lives."

Like most American parents, this week, Samantha Leon and her husband grappled with the decision to talk to their children about the tragedy in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 young children and two teachers.

She dreaded the moment she had to drop her eight-year-old second-grader off at Forkner Elementary.

RELATED: What we know about 21 Texas school shooting victims; teacher's widower dies of heart attack

"He began to get extremely fearful to go to school that day and our response to him was that if anything were to happen while he was outside, he needs to run and run for his life," she said.

At Forkner, the campus has a single entrance at the school's front office. But Samantha says that's not enough.

"Who is supposed to intercept someone that tried to come into the school," she said. "We cannot expect our school secretaries to intercept a gunman. It's not appropriate and it's not ok."

She suggests a security system that could lock people who shouldn't be on campus out.

RELATED: Conversations surrounding guns in Central California following Texas school shooting

"I would really like to see a buzz-in system that the secretaries would have to let whoever is coming into the school," Leon said. "Something similar to jewelry stores. You have to push a doorbell or a buzzer for them to let you in."

It's a security feature she and her husband are willing to fundraise for themselves at Forkner. But she says all Fresno Unified schools should be entitled to the same level of security.

This week, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer presented his budget to include the addition of more school resource officers on Fresno Unified campuses.

"The reality is a police presence on campus will deter violent crime in general," he said.

RELATED: Mayor Jerry Dyer details budget for '23 with focus on public safety, homelessness and beautification

Currently, one sergeant and 15 officers are present at Fresno Unified high schools. Police Chief Paco Balderrama says now that staffing levels at the department are improving, additional officers would eventually provide coverage at middle schools.

"Being that first line of defense, making sure that no active shooter goes into the school," he said.

Samantha is also hoping that Fresno Unified schools better communicate with parents at the start of the year about their active shooter plan so they can review it with their children at home.

Samantha did get a response from trustee Terry Slatic -- inviting her and fellow parents to discuss the issue.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

1 dead, 4 shot at house party in Merced County

MERECED COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and four people - including two kids - were shot during a house party in Merced County overnight. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the Beachwood area early Sunday and determined two adults and two juveniles had been shot.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Security#Guns#Security System#Homelessness#School Shooting#Fresno Unified#American
yourcentralvalley.com

Police looking for shooting suspect in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Monday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare police officers. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bardsley Avenue. Police say officers responded to the area where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim...
TULARE, CA
FOX26

Clovis West teacher Monte Prieto found dead

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Clovis West teacher was found dead Thursday. The Clovis Police Department received a call from a person doing work at a home in Clovis on Thursday and reported they had found a person dead. Detectives were called to the Clovis home and searched the entire property. Crime scene tape was put up while the investigation continued. Nobody else was at the home.
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
YourCentralValley.com

Police identify person found dead in Clovis, Clovis Unified officials release statement

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the person found dead in Clovis Thursday. Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials say Monte Prieto, 43 of Clovis, was found dead Thursday. Officials from the Clovis Unified School District have released a statement on Prieto’s death. “Late yesterday, we learned that Mr. Monte Prieto, a popular and respected […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 injured in house fire in Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured after a fire broke out at a home on Sunday, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Around 4:00 p.m., firefighters were called out to a neighborhood near Villa and Chapman avenues for a report of a home on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy black smoke […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fruit packer with Fresno office in hepatitis A recall

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fruit packing and distribution company whose United States sales office is in Fresno is being investigated by the FDA following an outbreak of hepatitis A, according to federal officials. The statement issued on Saturday details that investigators are dealing with a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections across the United […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy