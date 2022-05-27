Altercation Results in Robbery and Murder Arrest

Originally Reported on Fairfield PD official Facebook page- “On May 16th, shortly before 1pm, Fairfield Dispatch received a call from North Bay Medical Center (NBMC) regarding a stabbing victim who had been dropped off. NBMC staff additionally reported the subject had died from his injuries. Minutes...
Vacaville police arrested an 18-year-old Suisun City resident they say shot and wounded an 18-year-old Fairfield man Sunday night at the city's Fiesta Days celebration, according to the police department. Officers on scene responded to hearing a gunshot at 7:44 p.m. and found the Fairfield man with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday.
Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital.
Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident.
Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open.
“Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday.
Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.
BERKELEY (BCN) – Berkeley Police are looking for 68-year-old Syth Hershey, who has been missing from her home on the 1700 block of Russell Street since Friday morning. Hershey is described as a white female of medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black beanie with gray stripes, a […]
Danville, California – An incident that initially began as a fight and resulted in several shots being fired in Danville early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man from Concord. Shortly after one in the morning, police were called to the area of Hartz Avenue and...
A body was found in the Antioch marina on Monday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call at around 3:45 p.m. from a man who said he saw a body lying face down in the water while he was out in a small canoe. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office...
Responding to a report of a suspicious subject sleeping in their vehicle at Red Hawk Casino in Shingle Springs May 24, El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies said they found Jonathan Roy Montgomery, 33, of Vallejo in possession of a firearm, loaded magazine and packages containing fetanyl. A search of...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities identified 35-year-old Veronica Vargas as the woman killed a fatal South Sacramento crash Thursday. A four-year-old child was also hospitalized because of the crash on Elise Avenue and Power Inn Road. The deadly crash happened when the suspect, 32-year-old Michael Spears of Elk Grove, was...
TUOLUMNE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday May 12th, a burglary was reported in the area of County Road in Sonora that led Tuolumne County Sherriff’s deputies to additional suspects and crimes. According to the Tuolumne County Sherriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, a male suspect ran from them on foot. Deputies chased and […]
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between May 15-21 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. 5/20 – 3300 block Delta Fair Blvd. Assault. 5/15 – 1000 block St. Frances Dr. 5/15 – 600 block Wilbur Ave...
A 20-year-old Concord man was arrested after allegedly firing several shots during an altercation in downtown Danville early Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of Hartz Avenue and Diablo after receiving reports of a man firing a gun outside bars in the area shortly after 1 a.m. Readers contacting this site reported hearing gunshots outside a bar in the area, then seeing what they took to be a fight of some type with a man on the ground and people scattering, some taking cover inside businesses in the area.
OAKLAND (KRON) – A man was found dead lying in the street near Lake Merritt, according to the Oakland Police Department. Someone called police just after 6 a.m. to tell them about the body, found in the 200 block of 13th Street, according to Officer Kim Armstead, a spokesperson for the department. Police officers and […]
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy chased a vehicle driving recklessly in downtown Modesto. After ignoring a red light, the driver attempted to evade law enforcement, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office. The driver was going over 100 mph North on Highway 99. This caused […]
One person was taken into custody following a pursuit involving a stolen patrol car in the East Bay Friday night, Oakland police said. Oakland Police said that around 8:30 p.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Lake Park Ave to investigate an unrelated assault. That's when a person stole a marked patrol car and took off.
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — One person was arrested for driving under the influence and carrying cocaine and a loaded firearm, said the Suisun City Police Department.
The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop and found the driver to be intoxicated.
