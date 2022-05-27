Altercation Results in Robbery and Murder Arrest

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday. Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital. Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident. Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open. “Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday. Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO