ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Encore: The United States' only native parrot is being studied, to save it

NPR
 4 days ago

All right, let's talk about parrots. Does Polly want a cracker? I mean, what does Polly really want? Well, the only native parrot in the U.S. lives in the southern tip of Texas. It's beloved by locals, but it's threatened by habitat loss and pet poachers. NPR's John Burnett met up...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Biden mourns with community in Uvalde visit

For the second time in as many weeks, the president is visiting a community that's been shattered by a mass shooting. After his visit to Buffalo less than two weeks ago, President Biden is in Uvalde today. His visit comes as the Justice Department today confirmed they'll be conducting a review of the law enforcement response to the shooting and making those findings public. Stella Chavez with member station KERA is reporting from there. Welcome, Stella.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

People in New Mexico brace for other issues a menacing wildfire will create

As the largest wildfire in New Mexico's history continues to grow, efforts to prevent mudslides and protect drinking water are underway. The biggest fire in New Mexico's history is still growing, and officials are struggling to prevent mudslides and protect the clean water that's especially precious in the arid southwest. From member station KUNM, Alice Fordham reports.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Brownsville, TX
Lifestyle
City
Brownsville, TX
State
Florida State
Brownsville, TX
Pets & Animals
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Berg
NPR

News brief: Uvalde police response, Colombia election, pandemic mental illness

The police in Uvalde, Texas, admit that they made mistakes in responding to the mass shooting last week. And now the Department of Justice is investigating. And for the second time in as many weeks, President Biden tried to comfort a community devastated by a mass shooting. He was in Texas yesterday with the first lady. They met with families of the victims of the attack on Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

The legal strategy young people are leveraging to address the climate crisis

There's a growing legal strategy to address the climate crisis, and young people are at the center of it. The strategy focuses on states with constitutions that protect people's health and environmental rights. Montana, for example, explicitly provides for the right to a clean environment in its state constitution. In Utah, the constitution guarantees the right to life, health and safety. So in pending litigation, young plaintiffs allege that these state governments are infringing upon those rights by promoting fossil fuels, which increase pollution and accelerate the climate crisis. And there's another suit coming. A similar case is expected to be filed against the state of Hawaii regarding the government's greenhouse gas emissions.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrots#Encore#South Texas#Npr#Tex Mex
NPR

Biden visits Uvalde as DOJ announces review of how police responded to the attack

The Justice Department will conduct a review of the police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Sunday. "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
UVALDE, TX
The US Sun

How can I apply for a passport in the United States?

TRAVELING out of the country can be stressful enough without having to worry about a passport application. Processing times can take eight to 11 weeks, so it is recommended to secure your passport before making any plans. How can I apply for a passport in the United States?. Applying for...
IMMIGRATION
NPR

2 professors, tracking patterns, try to predict who might carry out a mass shooting

It's something tragically familiar in this country. There's a mass shooting, people grieve. There are calls for action, debates about gun restrictions and mental health. And then it happens again. So James Densley and colleague Jillian Peterson spent years looking at what solutions can be found in the lives and motivations of the shooters. They created the Violence Project, a database of nearly 200 mass shooters that documents everything about these attackers from their childhood traumas to their access to firearms. James Densely, a professor at Metropolitan State University in Minnesota, joins me now. Welcome to the program.
MINNESOTA STATE
NPR

A China affairs correspondent's long road to get back to 'zero-COVID' China

NPR's China affairs correspondent, details his two-year-long saga to return to his beat in Shanghai amid strict COVID-19 protocols. We're going to take another look at China's zero-COVID policy. That's an effort to do exactly what it says - keep COVID cases in the country to a minimum. That policy has promoted the government to impose some tough measures on its citizens, including a lockdown in Shanghai, which is going into its third month. But the country's attempts to snuff out COVID-19 within its borders has meant that those very borders have become much harder to cross. NPR's China affairs correspondent John Ruwitch finally made it into China a few days ago, and we wanted to hear more about what that was like. So to tell us more, he's with us now from the city of Shenzhen. Hi, John. Thanks for joining us.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NPR

Despite high prices for wheat, farmers in Montana are pessimistic

As Russia's war in Ukraine has dragged on, the price of wheat has skyrocketed. U.S. farmers are looking to capitalize on the crop, but drought and inflation are complicating the possibility. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The war in Ukraine is disrupting about a third of the global wheat supply. So farmers...
MONTANA STATE
NPR

Questions around police response time add to Uvalde families pain

Residents of Uvalde, Texas, continue to mourn the death of 21 people, including 19 children, in a mass school shooting. They're also asking why law enforcement didn't act faster. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's been five days since one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history. The people of Uvalde, Texas,...
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Jamie was lost in LA and his anxiety was growing. Then a stranger stepped in

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series from the Hidden Brain team about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. In 1998, Jamie Spurway flew to the U.S. from his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland. He was 19 years old, headed to California for a semester studying abroad. It was his first time traveling overseas by himself, and he was a little nervous.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy