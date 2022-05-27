Anthony Anderson Will Not Be Coming Back for 'Law & Order' Season 22

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO