The Giants manager boycotted the national anthem after recent mass shootings. He is somewhat of a rarity in baseball, a sport not noted for its progressive values. They were teammates on the curse-busting 2004 Boston Red Sox: Curt Schilling, the brilliant and brave pitcher, and Gabe Kapler, a journeyman outfielder who boasted the physique of Charles Atlas yet was somehow never a home run threat.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 56 MINUTES AGO