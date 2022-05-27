Chase McClung to continue baseball career at Concord University

In 2009 the family of the late Dickie Noel began asking the football coaches of the three Summers County Youth League divisions, Summers Middle School, and Summers County High School to select individuals for the “Dickie Noel Heart, Hustle and Character Award”. The individuals that receive this honor must be a reputable athlete showing leadership, team spirit and good sportsmanship on and off the field, have good moral values, and be an outstanding student. These individuals display a strong work ethic, put others before themselves, maintain good grades, and have no school discipline issues. To date, 87 recipients have been...

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO