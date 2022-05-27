ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charmco, WV

Chase McClung to continue baseball career at Concord University

By Samantha Casano
woay.com
 4 days ago

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday, one standout Greenbrier West student-athlete made his college decision official. Chase McClung signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Concord University. Although the senior has...

woay.com

Comments / 0

#Concord University#College Baseball
