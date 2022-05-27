ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Officials: 4 dead, 2 injured in Pottstown house explosion

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zujfx_0fs1TLFY00

May 27 (UPI) -- Officials in Pennsylvania said at least four people died and two others were injured in a house explosion in Pottstown.

The Borough of Pottstown, located about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia, said in a statement that the explosion was reported to authorities at about 8:07 p.m. Thursday with firefighters, police and EMS deployed to the scene, finding "multiple victims needing medical care."

Two people whose conditions were unknown were transported to regional hospitals for treatment, the borough said, adding that officials have received information indicting there may be two people still unaccounted for.

"The fire department, EMS and police remain on scene along with several other outside agencies, including AFT, PSP Fire Marshal's Office and Red Cross."

The explosion destroyed at least one home and damaged several others in the 400 block of Hale Street, The Pottstown Mercury reported.

Stephen Rodriguez, the superintendent for the Pottstown School District, issued a statement to parents saying all classes for students and staff were canceled for Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families," he said. "When schools open again, our counselors and psychologists will be available to provide support."

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania man killed in N.J. crash, police say

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked trailer in Hamilton, police said. The motorist, of Easton, was driving north on the East State Street Extension, near Montana Avenue, when his car went into the right shoulder where it hit the back of an unoccupied trailer shortly after 9 p.m., according to Hamilton police.
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Explosion kills 2 in Pa. neighborhood: report

At least two people are dead after a Pottstown home exploded on Thursday night, according to reports. Calls for the explosion came in from the 400 block of North Washington Street around 8 p.m., CBS Philly reported. Todd Stieritz, Public Affairs Coordinator with the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety...
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Accidents
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
Pottstown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
UPI News

$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church

May 30 (UPI) -- New York police are investigating the theft of a nearly 200-year-old relic from a Brooklyn, N.Y., church over the weekend. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn announced Sunday that a burglar cut through metal protective casing surrounding an 1890s tabernacle at St. Augustine Catholic Church, which housed the items used for the communion ritual.
BROOKLYN, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Man from Lehigh Valley killed in NJ crash

HAMILTON, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash in Mercer County, New Jersey Thursday night. A 36-year-old man from Easton was traveling northbound on E. State St. Extension near Montana Avenue when he went into the right-side shoulder of the roadway and hit the back of a parked and unoccupied trailer, according to a news release from the Hamilton Township Police Department.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania#Police#Accident#Ems#Aft#Psp Fire Marshal#Office
WBRE

Drugs, stolen gun found on 18-year-old in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and multiple drugs. According to Hazleton Police 18-year-old Claudio Islas and two others were stopped while walking on North Cedar Street for suspected involvement in illegal activity on Tuesday. While investigating the trio, officers say they […]
HAZLETON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Shuts Route 78

A serious crash closed a portion of Route 78 in Hunterdon County Thursday, May 26.Preliminary and unconfirmed reports say one person died in the crash on the eastbound side east of Exit 11.Several emergency vehicles were at the scene as of 8:55 p.m.This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Daily Voice

Trespasser Beaten To Death While Fleeing In Central PA: Police

A 35-year-old trespasser was jumped by a group while fleeing— he later died from his injuries, police say. York City police were called to a report of a suspicious man on a property in the 200 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, according to a release by the department.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Bicyclist on life support after being beaten with his own bike: police

A man is fighting for his life after another man beat him with his own bike and left him for dead on a York street, police said. Jordan J. Davis had been released from York County central booking hours before he encountered the bicyclist around 11:07 p.m. May 11 on the 300 block of East Market Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Newswatch 16

Deadly tree-cutting accident in Lycoming County

JERSEY MILLS, Pa. — A man from southern Pennsylvania was killed on Wednesday while cutting down trees in Lycoming County. Joseph Shoemaker, 66, from Abbottstown in Adams County, died after a tree he was cutting hit him, resulting in injuries that caused his death, according to the coroner. It...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Suspect Behind Bars In Connection To 2021 Camden Murder Of Darnell Farrish

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A break in the case. Back in March, CBS3 profiled the unsolved murder of Darnell Farrish. The young father was shot and killed in Camden last year. Now, a suspect is behind bars and investigators are crediting CBS3 Mysteries for his arrest. On the night of March 17, CBS3 was on the air with a case of murder in Camden. At the time, we introduced you to the family of the late Darnell Farrish. His young son, Dajour, playfully walked into the prosecutor’s office while the family talked about their loss. “He was a loving brother, son, dad, cousin....
CAMDEN, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Kayaker dies following Delaware River rescue

A kayaker has died after being rescued Sunday from the Delaware River in New Hope. New Hope Police Chief Michael Cummings said Jonathan Gentile died Tuesday evening. He had been taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where his father, James, is employed as a nurse. Father and son were kayaking together on Sunday when Jonathan’s kayak overturned after the pair went over the rapids, Cummings said.
NEW HOPE, PA
NJ.com

Patient dies after falling 3 stories from N.J. hospital window

A 72-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell from the third-floor window of a hospital in Essex County, authorities said. The man, who had been in the hospital for about six months, was found unresponsive about 6:14 a.m. on the ground outside Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, police said.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
364K+
Followers
57K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy