The New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 Monday night in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series in the NHL playoffs. Rangers winger Chris Kreider scored twice on the night and goalie Igor Shesterkin had 36 saves. Shesterkin is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy for the NHL's top goalie and for the Hart Trophy awarded to the league's most valuable player.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO