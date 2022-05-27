ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VTA riders remember shooting tragedy and workers one year later

By LaMonica Peters
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. - It’s been one year since nine VTA employees including the gunman were killed in a mass shooting in San Jose. People in the community said they remember that tragic day and how their loss has impacted everyone. There had been moments of silence and...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose candidates say campaign signs are being stolen

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some San Jose candidates for city council seats say their campaign signs have been stolen multiple times over the last few weeks. The city’s election is scheduled for June 7th. Van Le is running for the District 7 seat in San Jose and says hundreds...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Milpitas hang-gliding accident leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

(KRON) — One person was killed and another critically injured in a hang-gliding incident that occurred at Ed R. Levin County Park in Milpitas on Monday. According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff, officers responded to a hang-gliding incident reported at approximately 11:59 a.m. Upon arrival, the Milpitas Fire Department announced one adult made was […]
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist killed in Pacifica

PACIFICA (BCN) – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Saturday morning in Pacifica, police said. The crash was reported about 10:51 a.m. near the intersection of Linda Mar Boulevard and Alicante Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma center but died from his injuries, police said. His name has […]
PACIFICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vta#Gun Violence#School Shooting#San Jose#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

CHP reports 15 deaths, 891 DUIs on Memorial Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol reported Monday that 15 people have died and 891 have been arrested for driving under the influence in CHP’s jurisdiction on Memorial Day weekend. CHP started its count at 6:00 p.m. Friday. One of those fatal collisions happened near the Antioch Bridge Sunday, killing one and injuring four […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Ramon Man Dead, 3 Children Hurt In Highway 160 Crash Near Sherman Island

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and three children – including two young boys – hurt Sunday night. California Highway Patrol says, around 10:20 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash along Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge. Witness reported that one of the vehicles, a Mazda, was driving recklessly just before it crossed over into the opposite lane. Officers say the Mazda driver was the person pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the Mazda – a 15-year-old girl and two boys...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police officers 'quack the case,' save baby ducklings

SAN FRANCISCO – When a mother duck's babies fell through a grate into a drain by Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case.Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother's frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday  rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate in the parking lot, fell through the grate into a drain and couldn't get out, police said.Police posted photos of the rescue on the department Twitter account.Officers removed the grate and carefully returned the ducklings to their mother.Proving conclusively that birds of a feather do indeed flock together, the mother duck then led her children back to the San Francisco Bay, police said on social media.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Berkeley police looking for missing woman

BERKELEY (BCN) – Berkeley Police are looking for 68-year-old Syth Hershey, who has been missing from her home on the 1700 block of Russell Street since Friday morning. Hershey is described as a white female of medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black beanie with gray stripes, a […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigating 'suspicious death' downtown

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said Monday they were investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in downtown. Police taped off a large area on Jackson and 13th, and asked the public to avoid the area. A KTVU photographer on the scene saw a black object in the middle of the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vacaville Fiesta Days shut down due to shooting

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Sunday's Vacaville Fiesta Days celebration was shut down because of a shooting, police said. The alleged shooting happened at 7:44 p.m. as people were dancing, eating, and enjoying the carnival at Andrews Park. Police said they heard gunshots and found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Third suspect in Sacramento mass shooting arrested in Las Vegas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The third named suspect in a downtown mass shooting has been arrested in Las Vegas, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Mtula Payton, 27, was arrested Saturday by Las Vegas police and the FBI at a home in the 1300 Block of East Hacienda Avenue. Payton’s arrest...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Concord Vice Mayor arrested for drunk driving

CONCORD, Calif. - The vice mayor of Concord is facing charges of driving under the influence. Laura Hoffmeister was pulled over by Clayton police on May 25. She said in a statement she had dinner and wine with friends and takes ‘full responsibility.’. ALSO: Drunk driver slams into Alameda...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Emeryville scooterist crashes into moving car, taken to hospital

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A person riding a scooter crashed into a moving car on Saturday in Emeryville, police said in a Facebook post. The scooterist is “okay” and was taken to a local hospital. The incident happened on the intersection of 65th Street and Shellmound Street. Video posted by Emeryville police shows the scooterist […]
EMERYVILLE, CA
SFist

Memorial Day Realness: Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested in Bay Area on DUI Suspicion

Paul Pelosi — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — was arrested over the weekend in Napa County on suspicion of driving under the influence. At 11:44 p.m. Saturday, Pelosi was apprehended by Napa County police at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday and subsequently charged with two misdemeanors "related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated"; bail was set at $5K and has since been met. [TMZ]
NAPA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy