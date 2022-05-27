ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Unhoused veterans fight illegal land leases

foxla.com
 4 days ago

www.foxla.com

foxla.com

Video: Compton street takeover draws hundreds

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of street racers and bystanders took over a Compton intersection overnight. It happened early Monday around 2 a.m. in the area near Wilmington and Caldwell. It reportedly took the sheriff's department more than half an hour to respond and disperse the crowd. No word on any...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Water Woes

LOS ANGELES - SEGMENT ONE. Guest host Bob De Castro takes over for Hal Eisner. Mandy Sackett, Surfrider Foundation's California Policy Coordinator, joins Bob to talk about the potential of desalination to alleviate the worst threat of drought in California. Sackett tells us that the California Coastal Commission recently rejected a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. The Surfrider Foundation opposed that plant in that location, saying that Orange County was not a good place for it and that they have an abundant groundwater availability there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
West Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
foxla.com

Texas school shooting: San Bernardino K-9 team in Uvalde helping families of victims

LOS ANGELES - Some local K-9s are now in Uvalde to help support the victims of the Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Crisis K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of those impacted by the shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire into a single classroom Tuesday in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootings.
UVALDE, TX
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Gun control

LOS ANGELES - This week, after the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, gun control is again at the forefront of the political discourse. To discuss, Elex Michaelson is joined on "The Issue Is" by Congresswoman, and Candidate for L.A. Mayor, Karen Bass (D-CA). The two discuss gun control efforts...
UVALDE, TX
foxla.com

COVID in LA County: 12,694 new cases reported over Memorial Day weekend

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County public health officials reported 12,694 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with 13 COVID-related deaths and 486 hospitalizations. The county reported 2,901 new cases Monday, 4,108 cases Sunday and 5,685 on Saturday, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Hiker dies at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a hiker died at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades Sunday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road around 12:10 p.m. on a report of a hiker rescue. Two rescuers were lowered to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California man, 78, gets high school diploma 6 decades later

PASADENA, Calif. - For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high school graduation. Pasadena, CA - May 27:Ted Sams, 78, who said when it was time to receive his diploma he was told he had to pay for a missing book but that money was better spent on a tank of gas for the fastest car in San Gabriel his 56 Pontiac, receives his origina.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Memorial Day weekend: LA County urges caution to prevent COVID spread

LOS ANGELES - With a holiday weekend upon us, Los Angeles County health officials are urging residents to mark Memorial Day with caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "As we celebrate Memorial Day this Monday, I'd like to extend my gratitude to all of our armed forces members and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting us through their military service," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement issued Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA early in-person voting begins Saturday for June primary

LOS ANGELES - In-person voting for the primary election begins Saturday across Los Angeles, and more vote center locations will open on June 4 ahead of election day on June 7. The primary ballot includes citywide races for mayor, controller and city attorney, as well as City Council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Bouquet Fire: Crews battling fire in Castaic Canyon

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Firefighting crews are working to put out a forest fire in the Castaic area Monday. Reports of the blaze began coming in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday. According to Angeles National Forest officials, the fire started as a car fire at Bouquet Canyon Road near Spunky Canyon Road, before spreading to the trees.
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

LA River recreation zones open for Summer season

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles River Elysian Valley and Sepulveda Basin recreation zones open Monday for kayaking and other activities for the 2022 summer season, which runs through Sept. 30. The zones are managed by the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority, which provides guided tours and kayak rentals to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 hospitalized in shooting near Marina del Rey bar

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized - including an innocent bystander - after a shooting near a bar in Marina del Rey overnight. It happened across the street from Fin & Feathers in the corner of Del Rey and Washington Boulevard. According to police, a physical altercation between...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
foxla.com

At least 17 flights canceled out of LAX day before Memorial Day

LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations during the Memorial Day weekend has had a minor effect at Southland airports, with some scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and a couple at Hollywood/Burbank Airport. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 17 flights were canceled at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Trespassers rescued from burning warehouse in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at auction warehouse. Crews put out fire in a commercial building in North Hollywood Saturday evening. Witnesses say two people were trapped inside the warehouse when the fire started. Video shows people yelling for...
LOS ANGELES, CA

