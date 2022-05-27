Unhoused veterans fight illegal land leases

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of street racers and bystanders took over a Compton intersection overnight. It happened early Monday around 2 a.m. in the area near Wilmington and Caldwell. It reportedly took the sheriff's department more than half an hour to respond and disperse the crowd. No word on any...
In the aftermath of the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting that left 11 people dead in Pittsburgh, then Mayor Bill Peduto was asked what he wished he had when crafting the city’s response. "He said he could have used a checklist, a protocol, to help him understand his...
LOS ANGELES - State lawmakers are at a standstill on how to provide gas relief to drivers in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a plan in March that would give a $400 rebate in the form of a debit card per registered vehicle owner, and up to $800 for drivers with more than one vehicle.
LOS ANGELES - SEGMENT ONE. Guest host Bob De Castro takes over for Hal Eisner. Mandy Sackett, Surfrider Foundation's California Policy Coordinator, joins Bob to talk about the potential of desalination to alleviate the worst threat of drought in California. Sackett tells us that the California Coastal Commission recently rejected a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. The Surfrider Foundation opposed that plant in that location, saying that Orange County was not a good place for it and that they have an abundant groundwater availability there.
LOS ANGELES - Some local K-9s are now in Uvalde to help support the victims of the Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Crisis K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of those impacted by the shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire into a single classroom Tuesday in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootings.
LOS ANGELES - This week, after the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, gun control is again at the forefront of the political discourse. To discuss, Elex Michaelson is joined on "The Issue Is" by Congresswoman, and Candidate for L.A. Mayor, Karen Bass (D-CA). The two discuss gun control efforts...
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County public health officials reported 12,694 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with 13 COVID-related deaths and 486 hospitalizations. The county reported 2,901 new cases Monday, 4,108 cases Sunday and 5,685 on Saturday, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic...
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a hiker died at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades Sunday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road around 12:10 p.m. on a report of a hiker rescue. Two rescuers were lowered to...
PASADENA, Calif. - For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high school graduation. Pasadena, CA - May 27:Ted Sams, 78, who said when it was time to receive his diploma he was told he had to pay for a missing book but that money was better spent on a tank of gas for the fastest car in San Gabriel his 56 Pontiac, receives his origina.
LOS ANGELES - With a holiday weekend upon us, Los Angeles County health officials are urging residents to mark Memorial Day with caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "As we celebrate Memorial Day this Monday, I'd like to extend my gratitude to all of our armed forces members and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting us through their military service," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement issued Friday.
LOS ANGELES - In-person voting for the primary election begins Saturday across Los Angeles, and more vote center locations will open on June 4 ahead of election day on June 7. The primary ballot includes citywide races for mayor, controller and city attorney, as well as City Council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County spiked 2.8 cents Saturday to a record high of $6.126. The average price is 2.9 cents more than one week ago, 34.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.919 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Firefighting crews are working to put out a forest fire in the Castaic area Monday. Reports of the blaze began coming in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday. According to Angeles National Forest officials, the fire started as a car fire at Bouquet Canyon Road near Spunky Canyon Road, before spreading to the trees.
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles River Elysian Valley and Sepulveda Basin recreation zones open Monday for kayaking and other activities for the 2022 summer season, which runs through Sept. 30. The zones are managed by the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority, which provides guided tours and kayak rentals to...
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - There was a sea of flags and a sea of faces at the Riverside National Cemetery. The rumble of a motorcycle honor guard and the hum of a World War I era plane could be heard over the throngs of cars that pulled into the windy lanes.
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized - including an innocent bystander - after a shooting near a bar in Marina del Rey overnight. It happened across the street from Fin & Feathers in the corner of Del Rey and Washington Boulevard. According to police, a physical altercation between...
LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations during the Memorial Day weekend has had a minor effect at Southland airports, with some scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and a couple at Hollywood/Burbank Airport. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 17 flights were canceled at...
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at auction warehouse. Crews put out fire in a commercial building in North Hollywood Saturday evening. Witnesses say two people were trapped inside the warehouse when the fire started. Video shows people yelling for...
