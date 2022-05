SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Texas Tech has advanced to the fourth round of the NCAA Men's Golf Championship after finishing tied for ninth through three rounds at the Grayhawk Golf Club. The Red Raiders will begin teeing off at 12:11 p.m. (CST) on Monday needing to be in the top-8 to advance to the match play portion of the national tournament.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO