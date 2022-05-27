ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Concern in Merseyside as the cost of living crisis hits

By Sophie Zeldin-O'Neill
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0wlN_0fs1RzBg00

“We’ve been here for six generations and this is the first time we’re facing a threat to our existence,” says Kevin Hewlett of Hewlett Butchers in Crosby, Sefton, pointing to a photo of the original shop opposite the site of the Liver Building in 1859.

“Chicken prices have doubled in eight months, and we’re not alone in feeling the pinch. In the last six months the village has lost its post office and pharmacy.”

Hewlett, whose father died in the pandemic and was only able to have 10 people at the funeral, says he has lost all faith in the government to provide sufficient support amid the escalating economic crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZ2UZ_0fs1RzBg00
Butcher Kevin Hewlett: ‘Chicken prices have doubled.’ Photograph: Jane MacNeil/The Guardian

Walking the 10 miles from Bootle, an area of relative deprivation, through Crosby and up to well-to-do Formby, north of the city, no one is immune to soaring living costs.

Since the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced on Thursday that he would be imposing a windfall tax on energy companies – a move initially suggested by Labour to ease soaring electricity and gas costs – it seems the overall mood in Merseyside and Liverpool is not one of relief, but of frustration that the measures were not introduced sooner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBBrv_0fs1RzBg00
Julie and Terrence Murphy in Bootle: ‘It’s a worrying time.’ Photograph: Jane MacNeil/The Guardian

Many residents of Bootle and surrounding areas are already having to take on second jobs, use food banks, and come out of retirement to make ends meet.

Shopping in the Strand centre, Jeanette Redmond says her disposable income has shrunk to nothing. “All the nice things are being squeezed from life,” she says, adding that as costs have increased, wages have remained stagnant. Redmond is accompanied by a friend, Ann Mills, who says that as a widow in her 70s, she is still having to work just to survive.

Further along the high street, Terrence and Julie Murphy are shopping together, and say that while they feel there are people “far worse off” than them, “it’s a worrying time, that won’t just be felt by the poorest”.

Heading north to Crosby’s south road, barber Darren Finnegan says he has been extremely conscious of the need to keep a close eye on his energy use and cut back where he can. “So far, it’s just been small steps like hanging the washing on the line rather than using the dryer, but we are going to need to take more serious measures to get through the winter,” he says, adding that the Partygate scandal has left him cynical about the steps being taken by those in power to protect “the average Joe”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBlug_0fs1RzBg00
Darren Finnegan, a barber, is cynical about the steps taken by those in power to protect ‘the average Joe’. Photograph: Jane MacNeil/The Guardian

As Liverpool FC prepares to face Real Madrid on Saturday in the Champions League final, football is providing a welcome distraction from the financial worries most are grappling with. Elizabeth Cash, walking near the docks in her Liverpool FC shirt, shares with enthusiasm the news that Iceland is offering a 10% discount on Tuesdays for the over-60s, something that she said would make a significant difference to her day-to-day costs. “It really does feel like a choice between ‘eat or heat’ at the moment. I can’t remember anything like it in my lifetime.”

Though younger than Cash and working in a well-paid profession, barrister and mother-of-two Helen Richardson says that working from home has left her anxious about what her bills will look like come winter. “I think we will see a number of professional households going into debt in the next year,” she predicts. “Something’s got to give,” she says, adding, “I’m one of the lucky ones.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHwZf_0fs1RzBg00
Elizabeth Cash: ‘I can’t remember anything like it in my lifetime.’ Photograph: Jane MacNeil/The Guardian

Arriving finally at Formby, a pretty village lined with bunting, where branches of M&S Simply Food and Waitrose jostle against a wealth management firm and a yoga studio, it feels logical to expect a community with very different priorities. As it turns out, local people are far from immune to the changes.

Suzanne, who doesn’t want to provide her surname, says that having been successfully self-employed before the pandemic, she has found herself on benefits and universal credit, and resorting to using food banks. “After Covid, this latest crisis has left me feeling paralysed,” she says. “It’s just one thing after another, and now it’s impacting on my mental health.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bd8es_0fs1RzBg00
Helen Richardson: ‘Something’s got to give.’ Photograph: Jane MacNeil/The Guardian

Even the jovial manager of Formby General Store, Aziz Sherzad, is sceptical that the measures will be sufficient in the longer term, saying some of his regular customers have already started cutting back on everyday items like bleach and toiletries.

Serving customers as they queue to buy household essentials, he concludes: “The people will end up footing the bill. They always do.”

• This article was amended on 27 May 2022. Bootle is just to the north of Liverpool, not “in the south of Liverpool” as an earlier version said. And while Bootle, Crosby and Formby are in the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority area, they are located in Sefton rather than Liverpool, and the headline and text have been changed to reflect this.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
The Independent

Government ‘will unveil new plan to help cost-of-living crisis on Thursday’

A new Government plan to help people during the cost-of-living crisis is reportedly due to be unveiled the day after Sue Gray’s report is published.Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely reported to be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to “sign off” on their “multibillion-pound” plan, with Thursday being the suggested date for an announcement.Government sources told the PA news agency that no decisions have been made yet and the timing is yet to be confirmed.It comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs the regulator is expecting the energy price cap to increase by a further £830...
ECONOMY
BBC

Cost of living: 'Shocking' demand for food parcels from families

"Going to these places makes it feel like I am hitting the bottom," said Kathleen, who last month had no other option but to resort to food pantries. She is one of many in Southampton who recently needed to approach food banks due to the cost of living crisis. There...
ADVOCACY
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Mersey#Economic Crisis#Real Madrid#Cost Of Living#Uk#Hewlett Butchers#Chicken#Labour
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living: 'Families of disabled people are already struggling'

The government says it understands "the pressures" faced by families on tighter budgets and is taking action. But what does the rising cost of living mean for the families of children with disabilities, who claim their fuel and energy bills were already higher than for most others?. Nazreen Bibi cares...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

295K+
Followers
75K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy