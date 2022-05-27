ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things: Netflix adds a warning to season four premiere following Uvalde school shooting

By Peony Hirwani
 4 days ago

Netflix has added a warning to the Stranger Things 4 premiere following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday (24 May), an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire at the school, killing 19 students and two adults . Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and a rifle.

The warning card displayed at the start of the first episode of the new season, which stars Millie Bobbie Brown and Noah Schnapp , reads: “We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago.

“But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode one distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

This message will appear before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of the new season’s episode one for US viewers only.

According to Variety , Netflix has also edited the description of the premiere to include: “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children.”

Stranger Things is coming back to Netflix with its long-awaited fourth season after a two-year hiatus.

The season’s official logline reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things season 4.

The new season will be split into two parts: volume 1 is out on Friday 27 May, while volume 2 starts streaming on 1 July.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

