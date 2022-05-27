ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

SOFTBALL: Vikings Reach CIF Title Game with Win Over OLP

By Breven Honda
Cover picture for the articlePOWAY — After losing a heartbreaking semifinal, the Holtville High School softball team pulled itself back up and defeated the Academy of Our Lady of Peace, 4-2, in an elimination game at the Poway Sportsplex here on Thursday, May 26, to advance to the CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship...

#Cif#Olp#Highschoolsports#Holtville High School#Calexico High#Ucsd
