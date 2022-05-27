ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumor Has It - June 2022

Cover picture for the articleHonoring Jesse Ochoa. In 1981, Mike Green started first grade the same day Jesse Ochoa started his job at Frostwood Elementary as a crossing guard and custodian. Jesse whistled, did high fives, and could flip his eyelids backwards and instantly became every student’s friend. PTA president Becky Fenn and team, including...

CultureMap Houston

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston named top moving destination in U.S.

Relocations in the U.S. surged in 2021 as Americans began searching for cities that accommodated their new pandemic-era lifestyles. An estimated 14-23 million people moved last year, and according to a recent survey by truck rental company Penske, most of them headed towards the Lone Star State. Texas dominated the...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOST NEAR CONROE VETERANS PARK

Please spread the word! Tut was LOST on May 28, 2022, in Conroe, TX 77301 near Behind the veterans park in Conroe. Message from Owner: We had this tortoise for 8yrs and haven’t had it ed. We had it in our backyard and we’re moving so it got out while we were busy.
CONROE, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: June 2022

Kick off summer with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in June 2022. This month, catch the final polo stampede of the season, get active at a run-and-swim event, celebrate Juneteenth and Pride, plan out a Father’s Day class, and more. Do...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

NRA wraps up 2022 convention in Houston with National Prayer Breakfast

HOUSTON - Sunday marked the close of the National Rifle Association’s Convention in Houston. The conference was met with thousands of protestors during the Memorial Day weekend after a gunman killed 21 people with an assault rifle inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school. For the third and final day...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

International Festival USA in downtown Houston calls for multicultural unity

HOUSTON - Amid a heavy-hearted news week, an international festival held in downtown Houston looked to build communities and promote unity. The 2022 International Festival USA, otherwise known as "The Nation’s Official Celebration of Multiculturalism and Diversity", was held Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Discovery Green.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

High-fashion frames catching the eye of thieves

HOUSTON — A Houston-area optometrist says criminals are targeting her business and others like it, going after high-end glasses. It's a crime we've covered recently, and she says you could be contributing to the problem. High-fashion frames are must-haves for trendsetters, but they're also catching the eye of thieves.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: May 30 to June, 5 2022

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 to Sunday, June 5, 2022. There’s a lot to celebrate this week, including Memorial Day festivities, the launch of Pride Month, a pair of Houston’s iconic destinations celebrating birthdays, and plenty of live music and food.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Looking for some family-friendly fun in Houston? Here's some suggestions

HOUSTON - Summer time is fun is revving up, and it’s time to put some events on your calendar that you may not know about, or you may have forgotten about!. Being the fourth-largest city in America, Houston‘s got your back for some fun in the suns The Greater Houston Moms website offers options galore!
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

Meet Dee Ross – The Houston Based Rapper Who Has Started His Record Label “Foreverreal,” Where Various Artists Have Joined Him

Dee Ross, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, is rapping his way out to convey his emotions and is becoming one of the best artists from the area. He began winning local rapping contests for money at a young age and is now based in Houston, Texas. In 2015 he released his first single ”city on my back” that gained the city’s attention and motivated him to keep rapping.
SHREVEPORT, LA
blackchronicle.com

Texas school shooting: Grief, vigils and outrage

As the city of Uvalde, Texas mourns the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered last Tuesday, days of false and conflicting statements by authorities finally gave way to an admission that law enforcement failed to respond rapidly to the shooter. In Houston, some politicians backed out of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, as protesters chanted outside. Correspondent Omar Villafranca reports.
UVALDE, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area sisters looking to be adopted together

HOUSTON - They say art heals but so, too, can having a sibling. "I want to be adopted with my sister because I feel like my whole life I've been without her," said 16-year-old Julissa. "Ever since we got back in the system, we have been separated for like three years."
HOUSTON, TX

