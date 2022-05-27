ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JGB futures rise as limited gains in stocks boost appeal

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government futures rose on Friday, as investors sought to buy safe-haven debt as gains in domestic equities struggled to rise further.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 149.98, with a trading volume of 17,580 lots.

Japan’s Nikkei index rose but gains were limited as investors started selling stocks when the benchmark index approached the 27,000 psychological level.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.225% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.725%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.990%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.070%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to -0.070%.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.000%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

