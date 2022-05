A class-action lawsuit was filed this week on behalf of Coral Springs businesses impacted by the May 13 gas line rupture that left at least 120 customers without gas. The lawsuit is being led by The Cook and The Cork, which represents the other restaurants and retail businesses that “suffered extensive economic damages” due to the gas outage, according to the civil court complaint filed in Broward County.

