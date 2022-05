A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.

