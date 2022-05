The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for the 2022 NBA Finals. This is nothing new for them, given the postseason experience of head coach Steve Kerr and their superstar core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. That core has needed help, though, with role players like Kevon Looney stepping up. Looney has made a name for himself so far during the postseason and has become a crucial piece to the puzzle for Golden State.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO