KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) and Keokuk County authorities have removed 65 dogs and puppies from a property near Hedrick. The ARL received a call from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida who was working on an animal neglect case where dogs had gone missing and were thought to be at a property in Iowa. Responders went to the suspected property and found dogs and puppies living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens, with little protection from the elements. Some puppies were in wire cages inside a camper with no heat.

KEOKUK COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO