ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Center, OH

2024 Three-Star TE Gavin Grover Discusses Virginia Tech Offer

techlunchpail.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech's 2024 tight end board is beginning to take shape as the Hokies sent out their fair share of 2024 tight end offers this week including one to three-star TE Gavin Grover out of Lewis Center, OH. Grover had this to say about his reaction to receiving an...

techlunchpail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Vols, Hokies to host NCAA regionals

Tennessee and Virginia Tech will both be host sites for the regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament. The top-ranked Vols (53-7) are fresh off winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship, adding it to their regular-season league title. They’re hosting a regional for the second consecutive year. The second-ranked...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Baseball Will Host Regional For Second Time in Program History

The NCAA confirmed tonight what seemed inevitable for weeks now, Virginia Tech Baseball will host a NCAA Regional this upcoming weekend at English Field. This is the second time that the Hokies will host a NCAA regional in program history after hosting in 2013 previously. Tech will also certainly receive the highest seeding in program history with #3 appearing to be the consensus projection currently, guaranteeing that the Hokies would host a Super Regional if they made it that far.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Lewis Center, OH
Lewis Center, OH
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Kentucky State
City
Cincinnati, OH
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech baseball to host NCAA regional for first time since 2013

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech will host a NCAA baseball regional for the first time in nearly a decade, the NCAA announced Sunday night. English Field in Blacksburg will be one of 16 regional sites for this year’s championship as the Hokies enter the tournament with a 41-12 record and ranked second in the nation by multiple polls.
BLACKSBURG, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida softball falls to Virginia Tech in Super Regional opener, faces elimination from NCAA Tournament

No. 14 seed Florida softball dropped its Super Regional opener to No. 3 seed Virginia Tech 6-0. Hosting the first-ever Blacksburg Super Regional, the Hokies got off to a hot start, scoring in the first 4 innings to post a 6-0 lead. Mother Nature then got in the way. The game that started Friday afternoon (2 p.m. ET) was postponed, resuming in the top of the 5th inning at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bowen
techlunchpail.com

#3 Virginia Tech Softball Shuts Out #14 Florida 6-0 in Game 1

Last weekend, #3 Virginia Tech Softball had to win 3 games in roughly 21 hours to advance to the Super Regionals. This weekend, it took 21 hours thanks to a very long delay (that was unnecessary in extreme length but that's a conversation for another day), but the Hokies once again prevailed to put themselves one win away from Oklahoma City.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Cycling industry rolls into Roanoke

Roanoke is on a roll with bicycling enthusiasts. Already known as a mountain-biking mecca — earning a rare Silver-Level Ride Center designation from the International Mountain Bicycling Association — Virginia’s Blue Ridge region has broadened its brand by becoming the site of a national bicycling championship this summer and persuading the nation’s premier women’s cycling team to move its operations base from Idaho to Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville finishes second for massive Hyundai plant

A local lawmaker is hoping that a line item in the new state budget will help Southside land a big economic development prize. This, after a maddening near-miss earlier this year. The compromise budget being presented to state lawmakers next week includes up to $159 million over two years to...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Tylerbowen#Fbs
pcpatriot.com

Stewart goes from banking to selling diecast miniature cars

Now Then & Forever Collectibles, located at 237 West Main Street in Radford, is one of those shops that seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Maybe it’s because the interior of this little shop is stacked nearly to the ceiling with miniature diecast cars, though there are plenty of other items too, including posters, signs, T-shirts and something called Funko Pops.
RADFORD, VA
cardinalnews.org

Budget includes money for Hurley, paying off debt on Central Virginia Training Center

RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

The Roanoker closing Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 81 years, the Star City staple will officially shut its doors Sunday, May 29. The Roanoker’s owner delivered the following statement to WDBJ7 earlier this month after the initial announcement:. Our hearts are heavy as we make this difficult announcement. After 81 years serving...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WSLS

A deeper dive into the recent EF-2 tornado in Bedford County

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Some Bedford County residents were picking up the pieces this weekend after an EF-2 tornado ran rampant through the region. The images of the damage sustained to homes and trees in the area are truly heartbreaking. I want to...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

‘Drink up!’ Danville says

Justin Ferrell is toasting Danville’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, which allows visitors to sip alcoholic beverages while strolling through part of the city’s River District. “It’s going to be unique for all businesses downtown because tourism is happening in Danville and people are excited about moving into...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy