ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of Obi-Wan Kenobi has started airing on Disney+. Let us...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

In the Dark - Episode 4.0...

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is having a tough time adjusting to life in prison with unexpected dangers looming large. Meanwhile, Max (Casey Diedrick) accompanies Leslie (Marianne Rendón) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) to an interesting afternoon with their grandmother.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Handmaid’s Tale - Season 5 - Alexis Bledel Exits

Thanks to Andrew for the heads up. Emily is leaving Gilead for good: Alexis Bledel has announced she’s exiting the Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale ahead of its upcoming Season 5. “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,”...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy