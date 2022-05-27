Obi-Wan Kenobi - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Cora tries to put things behind her, but a chance encounter makes that complicated. Stella gets some bad news. “The Essex Serpent” stars Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires and Clémence Poésy.
Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is having a tough time adjusting to life in prison with unexpected dangers looming large. Meanwhile, Max (Casey Diedrick) accompanies Leslie (Marianne Rendón) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) to an interesting afternoon with their grandmother.
Thanks to Andrew for the heads up. Emily is leaving Gilead for good: Alexis Bledel has announced she’s exiting the Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale ahead of its upcoming Season 5. “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,”...
