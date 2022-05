7For many returning visitors to Old Orchard Beach, it's difficult to believe that it has been more than a decade since the popular outdoor bar called the Krazy Klam closed permanently. "The Klam", as it came be known, was a hotspot for its quality fried food and nightly entertainment in the form of solo artists, bands, or DJs that featured karaoke. When it was torn down as part of the redevelopment of the area, many felt as though the loss of "The Klam" was like a portion of the soul of the downtown area being ripped away.

10 DAYS AGO