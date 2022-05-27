ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

18-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUiST_0fs1AUYY00

Police are searching for the person who shot an 18-year-old man in central Fresno late Thursday night.

Officers were called out to a house on Crystal Avenue and Saginaw Way at about 9 pm.

Officials said the victim was found in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim told police he was sitting in the yard when he heard a loud pop. He then realized he'd been shot.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive.

Investigators have not shared any information about the suspected shooter.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Cashier pistol-whipped during robbery in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee was attacked by a suspect during an armed robbery at a convenience store early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called out to a 7-Eleven near Kings Canyon Road and Fowler Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found shot and killed in Exeter

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found shot to death early Monday morning in Exeter, according to Tulare County deputies. Deputies say they responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. near Spruce and Alfred street for a report of gunshots. When deputies arrived they say they found a man inside a home shot to […]
EXETER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy