18-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say

Police are searching for the person who shot an 18-year-old man in central Fresno late Thursday night.

Officers were called out to a house on Crystal Avenue and Saginaw Way at about 9 pm.

Officials said the victim was found in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim told police he was sitting in the yard when he heard a loud pop. He then realized he'd been shot.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive.

Investigators have not shared any information about the suspected shooter.