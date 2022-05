Depending upon how you look at it, you've either been thriving this week with the weather that Maine has had, or been hating the fact that just this past weekend, it was in the 80s (and even near 90s inland) and felt like summer. Because while we've had more sun than clouds this entire week and been steadily in the 60s or even low 70s on occasion with no rain, some are missing the heat we felt Saturday and Sunday.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO