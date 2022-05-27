ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Harry Styles, James Corden Film ‘Daylight’ Music Video in a Fan’s Apartment

By Kat Bouza
 4 days ago

Harry Styles brought an unexpected collaboration to life on The Late Late Show Thursday night, with the pop superstar enlisting host James Corden to direct a music video for a track off his new album, Harry’s House .

Armed with a camera crew and a budget of $300 for the “Daylight” video, the pair hit the streets of Brooklyn in search of the ideal location to create their masterpiece. After a few rejections, Styles and Corden (perhaps with the assistance of some television magic) stumble upon an airy apartment occupied by a group of young women willing to let the film crew take over their pad for the afternoon.

At one point, it’s revealed that a resident of the apartment is a Harry Styles fan with numerous items of One Direction memorabilia covering her room. “To be honest, you look like a crazy psychopath,” Corden jokes, gathering up the items to store out of view. At one point, the late-night host finds a drawing of Styles dressed as Harry Potter among the girl’s belongings. “Are you joking?” he asks.

As filming for the video gets underway, Styles is visibly unable to work past Corden’s unique directing style, and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is seen stifling laughter throughout the clip. “I cannot stress this enough: This was all James’ idea,” Styles reveals. “Is it too late to do a ‘Carpool Karaoke’?” The video ends with a large party scene featuring the apartment residents and their IRL friends.

Styles recently released his third studio album, Harry’s House — which Rolling Stone called a collection of “ sleek, heartfelt pop pleasures ” earlier this month. The singer will soon perform in support of the album on the Love On Tour concert tour , which kicks off Aug. 15 in Toronto.

Watch the full Corden-directed music video for “Daylight” below:

