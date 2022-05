"This may sound cheesy but my kitty party girl gang pulled me back into the world and away from a toxic marriage," says Arushi*, a 25-year-old nutritionist based in Leicester. Arushi moved to the UK from Ahmedabad in India at 20 for a master's programme and was quickly wrapped up in a whirlwind romance with a British Indian pharmacist. The couple decided to get married within two years of beginning a relationship but a few months into their marriage she began to notice signs of verbal and physical abuse. As Arushi navigated a deteriorating relationship and an alienating lifestyle, she found comfort in the friendships she developed at her local kitty party.

