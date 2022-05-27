ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

LCCC hosts 54th commencement ceremony

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Luzerne County Community College graduates line up to take their seats in the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Thursday evening. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Luzerne County Community College held its 54th annual commencement ceremony on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Liz Murray was this year’s Commencement speaker. Murray is the co-founder and executive director of The Arthur Project, a mentoring program that works intensively with at-risk youth through the duration of middle school. She is a passionate advocate for underserved youth and is working to end generational poverty through relationship-based learning.

Lifetime Television produced a movie about Murray’s life story titled, “Homeless to Harvard,” which was nominated for three Emmy Awards.

